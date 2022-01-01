William BUSSIÈRE

- Electrical safety apparatus : High Breaking Capacity fuse, Low and High Voltage current breaking device, Medium Voltage, switchgear, ETC gun, fuse wire.

- Experimental plasma physics dedicated to the quoted apparatus

- Interaction between plasma and insulators of different kinds : porous medium, granular medium, polymer, and gas.

- Spectroscopic diagnosis and analysis

- High pressure interaction plasmas



http://www.researchgate.net/profile/William_Bussiere



Mes compétences :

Physique des plasmas

Recherche