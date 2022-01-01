William BUSSIÈRE

- Electrical safety apparatus : High Breaking Capacity fuse, Low and High Voltage current breaking device, Medium Voltage, switchgear, ETC gun, fuse wire.
- Experimental plasma physics dedicated to the quoted apparatus
- Interaction between plasma and insulators of different kinds : porous medium, granular medium, polymer, and gas.
- Spectroscopic diagnosis and analysis
- High pressure interaction plasmas
