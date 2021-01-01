Menu

William DOUBLET

  • Analyste Test & Validation
  • Orange
  • Analyste Test & Validation

RENNES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Orange - Analyste Test & Validation

    Informatique | Rennes (35000) 2016 - maintenant

  • 5/5 - Chef de projet traduction

    Contrôle de gestion | Chavagne (35310) 2015 - 2015

  • Sony - Ergolinguiste

    Informatique | BEIJING 2014 - 2015

  • Nokia - Analyste Test & Validation

    Informatique | BEIJING 2012 - 2013

  • Microsoft - Analyste Test & Validation

    Informatique | BEIJING 2011 - 2012

  • Huawei - Analyste Test & Validation

    Informatique | PEKIN 2011 - 2011

  • Ebay - Analyste Test & Validation

    Informatique | BEIJING 2009 - 2011

Formations

  • UNIVERSITÉ HAUTE BRETAGNE : RENNES 2

    Rennes (35000) 2002 - 2005

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel