William RIZZO

From Saint-Tropez to Monaco on the French Riviera and to the most sought after destinations around the world, AYPIOSS Yachts & Properties offers all year round to the most highly demanding clientele an unrivalled combination of luxury villas and yacht charters with bespoke services. To yacht and villa owners, we provide tailored comprehensive lifecycle services, from sales and rental marketing to operation and maintenance management. Our DNA and our passion are to bring to our clients the combination of a service excellence for their ultimate satisfaction, with the professionalism, expertise and guarantees of a real estate & yachting agency.



De Saint-Tropez à Monaco sur la Côte d’Azur et vers les destinations les plus recherchées à travers le monde, AYPIOSS Yachts & Properties offre tout au long de l’année à la clientèle la plus exigeante une incomparable combinaison de villas de luxe et de charter de yachts avec des services sur mesure. Aux propriétaires de yacht ou de villa, nous apportons des services complets et adaptés, du marketing pour la location et la vente, à la gestion opérationnelle et la maintenance. Notre ADN et notre passion sont d'apporter à nos clients l’association d'un service d’excellence pour leur satisfaction absolue, avec le professionnalisme, l'expertise et les garanties d’une agence immobilière & yachting.



http://www.aypioss.com

info@aypioss.com



Strategic alliances:



Premium Yachts St-Tropez - Yacht charters & sales

Groupement Immobilier - Real estate license n° 2006/34/1065/T/G



Other business networks you can reach me on :

http://www.linkedin.com/in/aypioss

http://www.facebook.com/aypioss

http://www.ecademy.com/user/williamrizzo

http://center.spoke.com/profiles/aypioss?preview



Mes compétences :

Immobilier de Prestige

Yachting

Charter Bateau