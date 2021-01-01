Menu

William TALEHC

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

10 years of successful experience in events organization (exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, B2B meeting, etc.), with 6 years of collaboration on PROMOTE, the biggest economic gathering in Central Africa.

4 years of experience in Coaching and Support to some 400 SMEs on :
- Fundraising from public and private donors ;
- Negotiation of sponsorship;
- Strengthening of technical, commercial and managerial capacities;
- Strengthening of financing capabilities;
- Improvement of production processes and compliance with standards;
- Improvement of packaging, merchandising and marketing;
- Support for brands construction;
- Collaboration in the establishment of a tooling fund;
- Establishment of collaborative networks;

16 years of experience in the IT industry across all aspects of Web Solutions. From hosting to designing, programming, search engine optimization, content providing and support.

Entreprises

  • SWISS INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION INTER-PROGRESS - Director of the SME / SMI Department

    2012 - maintenant MY IMPLICATION AT THE INTER-PROGRESS FOUNDATION INVOLVES TWOO MAIN BRANCHS :

    SME COACHING AND SUPPORT
    SME coaching and support is a major objective of the Inter-Progress Foundation, which works to promote the economy in general and the capacity building of SMEs in particular. My mission begins by listening, then comes advice and research of solutions and finally the implementation of the most valuable solutions.... See more
    Edit position Assistant Manager at the International Desk of PROMOTE
    Title Assistant Manager at the International Desk of PROMOTE
    Dates Employed Jan 2013 – Apr 2014 Employment Duration 1 yr 4 mos
    Location Yaoundé, Cameroon

    • PROMOTE 2014 International Desk
    • Accompanying Cameroonian and foreign exhibitors
    • Communication of PROMOTE 2014
    • Web Designer and Web Content Manager of the foundation
    Edit position Assistant Manager at SME / SMI Department
    Title Assistant Manager at SME / SMI Department
    Dates Employed May 2012 – Jan 2013 Employment Duration 9 mos
    Location Yaoundé, Cameroon

    • Accompanying Cameroonian SME ;
    • Communication of PROMOTE 2014 ;
    • Support and Advice to SME ;
    • Web presence of the foundation ;
    Edit position Consultant
    Title Consultant
    Dates Employed Oct 2011 – May 2012 Employment Duration 8 mos
    Location Yaounde, Cameroon

    • Participation in the organization and management of PROMOTE 2011
    • Supplier and order management
    • Planning and conduct of various actions
    • Organization and Conduct of Business Meetings
    • Assistant to the President of the Foundation

  • CREATIVE SARL - Digital Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2012 - Devising strategies to drive online traffic to the company website ;
    - Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the website ;
    - Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns ;
    - Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC ;
    - Overseeing the social media strategy for the company ;
    - Managing online brand and product campaigns to raise company awareness ;
    - Managing the redesign of the company website ;
    - Improving the usability, design, content and conversion of the company website ;
    - Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all digital marketing ;
    - Evaluating customer research, market conditions and competitor data ;
    - Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.​

  • EBENE CHANY AGENCY -  Co-Founder and Executive Manager

    2008 - 2012 Ebene Chany Agency is an Event Agency. We accompany our clients in the design, animation and marketing of all types of events.
    I was in charge of :
    • Management of the agency
    • Project management
    • Team management
    • conduct the following actions
    • Marketing and Sale
    • Event planning and event execution
    • Recruitment, training and team management

  • ECOMAG - Artistic Director

    Casablanca 2007 - 2010
    • Design, Administration and animation of the website.
    • Design and layout of the paper magazine on Adobe Indesign CS3 / Photoshop CS3
    • Computer system administration

  • AUTORENT CAMEROUN - Web Marketing Manager

    2007 - 2007
    - Update, Administration and Animation of the website
    - Promotion and SEO of the website in search engines, traffic analysis and survey conduct.
    - Marketing and sale of services on Internet
    - Redesign of the graphic chart and promotional material;

  • LAST DIGITAL CAMEROON - Web Designer and Sales Officer

    2004 - 2007
    Location Buea, Cameroon

    ; Web project management
    * Administration of web servers under apache, account management
    hosting, disk space optimization, optimization of
    databases, conduct system backups, updates
    system.
    * Development of Intranet and Internet sites with the PHP / MySQL pair
    * Creation of graphic charter
    * Administration of databases.
    * Update and animation of websites.
    * Promotion and referencing of websites
    * Traffic analysis and survey conduct.
    * Contract Management, and customer support

  • IRIXCOM - Founder and CEO

    2002 - 2012 Agence Web, Solutions Informatiques

    We bring a strong dimension of communication in the development of Web solutions. We strive to support companies in their approach to the Internet and to satisfy their needs through

    Website creation
    * Administration of databases.
    * Update and animation of websites.
    * SEO of websites in search engines.
    Trainer in design; Web
    Network Administrator
    * Administration of a network of 65 PCs and 2 servers
    * TCP / IP service management: auto-mounting, incremental backup,
    DHCP, DNS, email, printing, VPN.
    * Security: security policy, firewall, monitoring, application of
    patches.
    * Profile Management, Software Installation and Upgrades, Support
    to users
    * Monitoring and evaluation of emerging technologies (client-light,
    Gigabit Ethernet, web, Linux, remote control) for their
    potential to improve services.
    * Management of the hardware deployment and proposal of solutions.
    * Contribution to the development of a positive working atmosphere at
    through meeting, brainstorming, training and negotiation
    assertive.
    * Problems solving

