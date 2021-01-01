William TALEHC

-
SWISS INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION INTER-PROGRESS
- Director of the SME / SMI Department
2012 - maintenant
MY IMPLICATION AT THE INTER-PROGRESS FOUNDATION INVOLVES TWOO MAIN BRANCHS :
SME COACHING AND SUPPORT
SME coaching and support is a major objective of the Inter-Progress Foundation, which works to promote the economy in general and the capacity building of SMEs in particular. My mission begins by listening, then comes advice and research of solutions and finally the implementation of the most valuable solutions.... See more
Edit position Assistant Manager at the International Desk of PROMOTE
Title Assistant Manager at the International Desk of PROMOTE
Dates Employed Jan 2013 – Apr 2014 Employment Duration 1 yr 4 mos
Location Yaoundé, Cameroon
• PROMOTE 2014 International Desk
• Accompanying Cameroonian and foreign exhibitors
• Communication of PROMOTE 2014
• Web Designer and Web Content Manager of the foundation
Edit position Assistant Manager at SME / SMI Department
Title Assistant Manager at SME / SMI Department
Dates Employed May 2012 – Jan 2013 Employment Duration 9 mos
Location Yaoundé, Cameroon
• Accompanying Cameroonian SME ;
• Communication of PROMOTE 2014 ;
• Support and Advice to SME ;
• Web presence of the foundation ;
Edit position Consultant
Title Consultant
Dates Employed Oct 2011 – May 2012 Employment Duration 8 mos
Location Yaounde, Cameroon
• Participation in the organization and management of PROMOTE 2011
• Supplier and order management
• Planning and conduct of various actions
• Organization and Conduct of Business Meetings
• Assistant to the President of the Foundation
-
CREATIVE SARL
- Digital Marketing Manager
2010 - 2012
- Devising strategies to drive online traffic to the company website ;
- Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the website ;
- Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns ;
- Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC ;
- Overseeing the social media strategy for the company ;
- Managing online brand and product campaigns to raise company awareness ;
- Managing the redesign of the company website ;
- Improving the usability, design, content and conversion of the company website ;
- Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all digital marketing ;
- Evaluating customer research, market conditions and competitor data ;
- Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.
-
EBENE CHANY AGENCY
- Co-Founder and Executive Manager
2008 - 2012
Ebene Chany Agency is an Event Agency. We accompany our clients in the design, animation and marketing of all types of events.
I was in charge of :
• Management of the agency
• Project management
• Team management
• conduct the following actions
• Marketing and Sale
• Event planning and event execution
• Recruitment, training and team management
-
ECOMAG
- Artistic Director
Casablanca
2007 - 2010
• Design, Administration and animation of the website.
• Design and layout of the paper magazine on Adobe Indesign CS3 / Photoshop CS3
• Computer system administration
-
AUTORENT CAMEROUN
- Web Marketing Manager
2007 - 2007
- Update, Administration and Animation of the website
- Promotion and SEO of the website in search engines, traffic analysis and survey conduct.
- Marketing and sale of services on Internet
- Redesign of the graphic chart and promotional material;
-
LAST DIGITAL CAMEROON
- Web Designer and Sales Officer
2004 - 2007
Location Buea, Cameroon
; Web project management
* Administration of web servers under apache, account management
hosting, disk space optimization, optimization of
databases, conduct system backups, updates
system.
* Development of Intranet and Internet sites with the PHP / MySQL pair
* Creation of graphic charter
* Administration of databases.
* Update and animation of websites.
* Promotion and referencing of websites
* Traffic analysis and survey conduct.
* Contract Management, and customer support
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IRIXCOM
- Founder and CEO
2002 - 2012
Agence Web, Solutions Informatiques
We bring a strong dimension of communication in the development of Web solutions. We strive to support companies in their approach to the Internet and to satisfy their needs through
Website creation
* Administration of databases.
* Update and animation of websites.
* SEO of websites in search engines.
Trainer in design; Web
Network Administrator
* Administration of a network of 65 PCs and 2 servers
* TCP / IP service management: auto-mounting, incremental backup,
DHCP, DNS, email, printing, VPN.
* Security: security policy, firewall, monitoring, application of
patches.
* Profile Management, Software Installation and Upgrades, Support
to users
* Monitoring and evaluation of emerging technologies (client-light,
Gigabit Ethernet, web, Linux, remote control) for their
potential to improve services.
* Management of the hardware deployment and proposal of solutions.
* Contribution to the development of a positive working atmosphere at
through meeting, brainstorming, training and negotiation
assertive.
* Problems solving