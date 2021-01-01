William TALEHC

10 years of successful experience in events organization (exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, B2B meeting, etc.), with 6 years of collaboration on PROMOTE, the biggest economic gathering in Central Africa.



4 years of experience in Coaching and Support to some 400 SMEs on :

- Fundraising from public and private donors ;

- Negotiation of sponsorship;

- Strengthening of technical, commercial and managerial capacities;

- Strengthening of financing capabilities;

- Improvement of production processes and compliance with standards;

- Improvement of packaging, merchandising and marketing;

- Support for brands construction;

- Collaboration in the establishment of a tooling fund;

- Establishment of collaborative networks;



16 years of experience in the IT industry across all aspects of Web Solutions. From hosting to designing, programming, search engine optimization, content providing and support.