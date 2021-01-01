Menu

Xavier FLEURY

  • Responsable de formation
  • TETRAPOLIS ACADEMY
  • Responsable de formation

ANGERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TETRAPOLIS ACADEMY - Responsable de formation

    Communication | Angers (49000) 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • UNIVERSITÉ D'ANGERS

    Angers (49000) 2008 - 2010

  • UNIVERSITÉ DE LA ROCHELLE

    La Rochelle (17000) 1988 - 1990

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel