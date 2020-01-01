Menu

Xavier THIVEND

Noyelles-lès-Seclin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce de gros
Conseil commercial
Vente
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Théodore Maison de Peinture - Attaché Technico Commercial

    Noyelles-lès-Seclin 2010 - maintenant

  • Blanzat miroiterie - Vendeur

    2009 - 2010

  • Dexpo cash - Vendeur

    2006 - 2008

Formations

Réseau