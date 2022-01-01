Xavier VAN ROY

PERSONNAL OBJETIVE:
Take full benefit of my >20 years of experience in bio-pharma and my strong Laboratories Information Management System (LIMS) & e-analytics expertise to contribute to companies ‘s organization and process efficiency through optimal system integration, while focusing on quality assurance and compliance.
EXPERTISE:
- LABWARE LIMS Administration certification
- Project Management (Use of PMI Methodology)
- Computerize System Qualification (GAMP)
- Data & Knowledge management
- Process Thermal Hazard Evaluation (Stoessel’s Methodology)
- Process Analytical Technologies
- Scaling-up from laboratory to industrial scale, according to cGMP rules
STRENGTHS:
- Customer and Result oriented, trough strong involvement into the business
- Strategic Thinking (Analytical mindset – Creativity/Innovation)
- Listening
- Quick learner
- Interpersonal Skills
- Team Work Skills
I believe in the power of networking, that's why I am a LinkedIn Open Networker [LION]. Please feel free to connect with me
Mes compétences :
GxP
Quality Control
Computer System Validation
Project Management
Team Spirit
LIMS
Pas de formation renseignée