Xavier VAN ROY

Take full benefit of my >20 years of experience in bio-pharma and my strong Laboratories Information Management System (LIMS) & e-analytics expertise to contribute to companies ‘s organization and process efficiency through optimal system integration, while focusing on quality assurance and compliance.



- LABWARE LIMS Administration certification

- Project Management (Use of PMI Methodology)

- Computerize System Qualification (GAMP)

- Data & Knowledge management

- Process Thermal Hazard Evaluation (Stoessel’s Methodology)

- Process Analytical Technologies

- Scaling-up from laboratory to industrial scale, according to cGMP rules



- Customer and Result oriented, trough strong involvement into the business

- Strategic Thinking (Analytical mindset – Creativity/Innovation)

- Listening

- Quick learner

- Interpersonal Skills

- Team Work Skills



