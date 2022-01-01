Yahia SAIF

Mes compétences :
• Cell leader WS Field Specialist WCS
• Field Specialist 3
• Service Delivery Leader
Entreprises
Schlumberger
- Cell Leader Field supervisor III
Paris2003 - maintenantAssists Field Service Manager in managing and directing assigned product line personnel and equipment to maximize the profitability and provide clients with high-quality services
Essential Responsibilities and Duties:
1. Directs the safety, performance, training and development of assigned employees according to Company guidelines, in order to meet Company objectives.
2. Maintains continuous market knowledge for assigned product lines, including competitive activity, client plans and needs, and market share.
3. Coordinates with sales personnel to insure client satisfaction in regard to job design, execution, and evaluation.
4. Procures equipment, people, supplies, and chemicals to perform scheduled treatments according to Company standards.
5. Contacts key clients on a daily basis to insure that client expectations are achieved.
7. Prepares job packets for every treatment performed.
8. Assigns equipment responsibly to assigned employees, monitors job performance, evaluates performance, disciplines performance, as necessary, and hires and trains workforce.
13. Performs field trips to job sites on a regular basis to audit process in action, and identifies areas for improvement.
14. Keeps current on job-related technology and safety requirements by self-study and by attending Company training programs.