Yahya MOHAMED

Entreprises
IOTA SA
- Business Development Engineer
IOTA Group was established in 1982 as a Public Limited Liability Company and is registered in Switzerland specialising in Technical Human Resources and International Technical Consultancy Services.
YOU ARE AN APLLICANT:
Joining us ?
IOTA GROUP provide a range of career opportunities in a global market.
We are focused on your international career development :
1 - Retain the performance and the level of our responsabilities as a criteria
2 - To have an international approach for our specialists
3 - To succeed : join us to show common values to build future projects
Participate in the development of IOTA.
Join a multicultural group that offers permanently several opportunities for international careers.
• Posts for medium term duration
• Rotational assignments
• Consultancy assignment
• Family status posts
YOU ARE CLIENT:
IOTA GROUP provides professional services with competent experienced staff for outsourcing companies Human Resources requirements. This entails
Technical Consultancy Services,
Management of Expatriate Contracts,
Head Hunter services.
Our mission
Committed to providing excellent competent Technical Engineering Personnel that meets our clients Global outsourcing requirements.
Our Strengths
Expeditious response to client demands. State of the art search and selection system developed over decades of development. A world leading credible vast network of specialists.
IOTA GROUP presently operate in North & South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Far East Asia. IOTA GROUP aim to meet the challenges our clients propose without geographical boundaries.
Our Specialist Engineers, Managers and Senior Technicians are recruited on the basis of their Technical and Human capabilities, professionalism and abilities to adapt quickly to changing situations and environments.