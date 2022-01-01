Yajaira PEÑA

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Projects management
HIV/AIDS
Financial administration
Financial Management
- Coordinadora de Proyectos
- Program Coordinator
2011 - maintenantCOIN - Centro de Orientación e Investigación Integral (NGO) -
Main missions:
* Projects management (from fundraising to the rolling out supervision ) : HIV Prevention within Vulnerable population and Mobil clinic visit (rapid HIV Test) ;
* Team Management : 12 peer educators and 7 educators ;
* Training: train the trainers and workshop animation ;
* Financial administration : Financial Management of Accounts in coordination with scheduled activities
- Social Marketing Manager
2008 - 2011Main missions:
* Sales Strategy ;
* Team Management: Management and supervision of 3 wholesale dealers and 2 retailers, overseeing more than 110 points of sales ;
* Youth Project Coordinator: Coordinate activities with social and community groups. ;
* Planning Committee Member at 2011 Caribbean HIV Conference (best practices sharing about Strengthening Evidence to Achieve Sustainable Action).
About COIN:
The Center for Integral Orientation and Investigation (COIN) is a private, social interest of the Dominican Republic, founded in 1988, born in the wake of the emergence of HIV / AIDS, trafficking in the Dominican Republic, and since then, COIN has concentrated its efforts on implementing educational programs for prevention and health care, face social discrimination to which they are subjected marginalized by society.
Distribuidora Corripio CxA
- Financial Analyst
2006 - 2008Distribuidora Corripio C. Por A - Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)
Largest FMCG Distributor in Dominican Republic including Procter & Gamble and Pepsico
Main Missions :
* Financial Analyst ;
* Risk Behavior of Corporate Accounts in Credit and Collection
Language skills English (Fluent), Spanish (native language), Italian (Proficient) and French (basic conversational)
Sport Practice dance, Swimming and Volley Ball
Universidad Católica Santo Domingo (Santo Domingo)
Santo Domingo2002 - 2007Master
Master in Business - specialization in Marketing (5 years degree)