Yajaira PEÑA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Projects management
HIV/AIDS
Financial administration
Financial Management

Entreprises

  • COIN - Coordinadora de Proyectos

    maintenant

  • Centro de Orientación e Investigación Integral - COIN - Program Coordinator

    2011 - maintenant COIN - Centro de Orientación e Investigación Integral (NGO) -
    Main missions:
    * Projects management (from fundraising to the rolling out supervision ) : HIV Prevention within Vulnerable population and Mobil clinic visit (rapid HIV Test) ;
    * Team Management : 12 peer educators and 7 educators ;
    * Training: train the trainers and workshop animation ;
    * Financial administration : Financial Management of Accounts in coordination with scheduled activities

  • Centro de Orientación e Investigación Integral - COIN - Social Marketing Manager

    2008 - 2011 Main missions:
    * Sales Strategy ;
    * Team Management: Management and supervision of 3 wholesale dealers and 2 retailers, overseeing more than 110 points of sales ;
    * Youth Project Coordinator: Coordinate activities with social and community groups. ;
    * Planning Committee Member at 2011 Caribbean HIV Conference (best practices sharing about Strengthening Evidence to Achieve Sustainable Action).

    About COIN:
    The Center for Integral Orientation and Investigation (COIN) is a private, social interest of the Dominican Republic, founded in 1988, born in the wake of the emergence of HIV / AIDS, trafficking in the Dominican Republic, and since then, COIN has concentrated its efforts on implementing educational programs for prevention and health care, face social discrimination to which they are subjected marginalized by society.

  • Distribuidora Corripio CxA - Financial Analyst

    2006 - 2008 Distribuidora Corripio C. Por A - Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)
    Largest FMCG Distributor in Dominican Republic including Procter & Gamble and Pepsico


    Main Missions :
    * Financial Analyst ;
    * Risk Behavior of Corporate Accounts in Credit and Collection

    Language skills English (Fluent), Spanish (native language), Italian (Proficient) and French (basic conversational)


    Sport Practice dance, Swimming and Volley Ball

Formations

  • Universidad Católica Santo Domingo (Santo Domingo)

    Santo Domingo 2002 - 2007 Master

    Master in Business - specialization in Marketing (5 years degree)

