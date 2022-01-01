Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yamen ENNAJEH
Ajouter
Yamen ENNAJEH
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IMG
- Développeur informatique
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ali BARMAT
Ameur BEN TEKAYA
Guillaume MADELAINE
Ikram BEN HADJ
Imen EZZINE
Leila ENNAJEH
Maher BALTI
Saber DRISSI
Saber JERDA
Selmi THABET