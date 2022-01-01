Menu

Yamina ABOU LOUAFA

NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRAVENCHON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DUMOUCHEL - COMMERCIAL

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • CCI & CAUX FORMATION (Lillebonne)

    Lillebonne 2016 - 2017

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel