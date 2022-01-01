Retail
Yamina ABOU LOUAFA
Ajouter
Yamina ABOU LOUAFA
NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRAVENCHON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DUMOUCHEL
- COMMERCIAL
2016 - maintenant
Formations
CCI & CAUX FORMATION (Lillebonne)
Lillebonne
2016 - 2017
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel