Yamina SAHEB

Mes compétences :
Bâtiment
Certification
Certification qualité
Chauffage
Climatisation
Energie
Qualité
Entreprises
Universties & High Schools
- Lecturer
2008 - 19972008 Tools to build energy efficient buildings at Ecole Supérieure des Travaux publics, Paris.
2006 Energy using products at Ecole des Mines de Paris, ENSMP.
2005 Energy best practices in European districts at Ecole d’Architecture de Lyon, EAL.
2003 Thermodynamics and Programming Tools at Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse.
1998 Acoustics and Thermal Transfer Analysis at Ecole d’Architecture d’Alger.
1997 Solar energy Calculation Tools at Algiers University.
OpenExp
- Director
2007 - maintenantTeam Leader for UNDP-GEF Project Preparation Grant on Standards and Labeling program in South of Africa.
Bring to stakeholders best practices on Standards and Labeling.
Organize and manage workshops with local partners.
Develop the Project Preparation Grant document.
Coordinate national consultants and stakeholders.
Technical Advisor for Climate Change and Youth Initiative at the World Bank Institute, Washington DC, USA.
Develop a work plan (3 years) with detailed strategies and budget.
Identify low Carbon good practices (attitudinal and behavioral).
Develop training materials for engaging green employment.
Coordinate the initiative for MENA countries.
Technical Director for CLASP, Collaborative Labeling and Appliance Standard Program, Washington DC, USA
Develop and lead knowledge sharing across countries (China, India, The EU, the US and Chile) on labeling and appliance standard programs.
Coordinate international technical working groups (drafting agendas, minutes and following up on the implementation of actions agreed).
Conduct analysis on appliances ‘energy savings potential, current and future economics using empirical data and models.
Develop term of references for technical studies, coordinate the assessment of proposals and oversee the implementation and completion of the studies.
Develop and foster collaborative relationships with research institutes.
Present labeling and standard programs to different audiences.
Provide in-house peer review of reports and other deliverables.
Prepare peer-reviewed publications.
Modeler for VEOLIA Environment, Paris
Build Z^2 (Zero Carbon and Zero Waste) model for municipalities. The model is across scales (community, neighborhoods, single building) and across the life cycle of built environments (planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance)
Conduct analysis on savings potential on energy, transportation, materials and related issues associated with neighborhoods (new and existing buildings)
Develop and foster collaborative relationships with research institutes.
Prepare technical reports.
Analyst for VINCI construction, Paris
Conduct analysis on sustainable neighborhoods ‘best practices in Europe.
Bring neighborhoods’ best practices to different audiences.
Prepare technical reports and oral presentations.
Analyst for BOUYGUES Construction, Paris
Conduct analysis on life cycle cost for new construction projects.
Develop trainings on life cycle cost analysis for technical staff.
Provide in-house peer review of reports and other deliverables.
Prepare technical reports.
Analyst for ECOS, Belgium
Conduct analysis on appliances and equipment's S & L requirements
Represent ECOS at the EC stakeholders meetings.
Prepare technical reports.
CSTB
- Project Director
Marne-la-Vallée cedex 22006 - 2007Develop scope of work for technical studies, coordinate the assessment of proposals and oversee the implementation and completion of the studies.
Develop and lead implementation of new certification schemes
Conduct quantitative analysis of building performance.
Design a robust database for certified products.
Prepare technical reports and white papers.
EUROVENT
- Head of Technical Department
2004 - 2006Present certification schemes and compliance regimes to different audiences.
Develop and foster collaborative relationships with research institutes.
Coordinate technical activities (testing products, auditing laboratories...)
Participate to European Research projects on HVAC (AUDITAC, EuP)
Organize workshops and coordinate technical working groups (drafting agendas and minutes as well as following up on actions agreed).
Implement quality management system according to EN 45011.
Provide in-house peer review of reports and other deliverables.
Prepare peer-reviewed publications.
Manage and hire technical staff.
ADEME Agence de l'Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l'Energie
- Researcher
Angers2000 - 2003Design and implement metering campaign for households’ appliances.
Implement bi-lateral agreement (France-Algeria) on energy efficiency.
Modeling the end-use specific and whole-building energy impact of various energy efficiency measures as well as the national impact of energy efficiency measures.
Disseminate and publish survey results at International conferences/workshops.
Provide in-house peer review of reports and other deliverables.
Prepare technical reports and peer reviewed publications.
SAHEB ENGINEERING COMPANY
- Director
1995 - 2000Building performance modeling and empirical data analysis.
Follow up on technical implementation of HVAC solutions.
Manage and hire technical staff and workers
Negotiate projects