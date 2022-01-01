Yan GROBEL

Human Resources partner
Work on several HR projects, managed a group of people, deploy HR measures and security measures globally, improve organization and structure, coaching, deploy Soft Skills and career trainings.
Experience as well in payroll, admin. HR and all tasks related to Swiss insurances and tax for employees
Mes compétences :
Payroll
SAP HR
Calibration
Audit
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Joomla!
Employee development
Compensation and Benefits
Business Continuity Planning
Droit du travail
Gestion de projet
Gestion administrative
Conseil
Gestion des ressources humaines
Formation
