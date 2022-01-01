Menu

Yan GROBEL

NYON

En résumé

Human Resources partner

Work on several HR projects, managed a group of people, deploy HR measures and security measures globally, improve organization and structure, coaching, deploy Soft Skills and career trainings.
Experience as well in payroll, admin. HR and all tasks related to Swiss insurances and tax for employees

Mes compétences :
Payroll
SAP HR
Calibration
Audit
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Joomla!
Employee development
Compensation and Benefits
Business Continuity Planning
Droit du travail
Gestion de projet
Gestion administrative
Conseil
Gestion des ressources humaines
Formation

Entreprises

  • DEAS - OCE Etat de Genève - Conseiller en personnel

    2014 - 2015 Placer rapidement et durablement les demandeurs/euses d'emploi sur le marché du travail | suivre, informer et conseiller chaque demandeur/euse d'emploi en vue d'augmenter son employabilité | contrôler le respect des obligations imposées par la loi et informer les instances et les personnes concernées et le cas échéant sanctionner les infractions | collaborer avec les institutions spécialisées et autres partenaires de la réinsertion sociale et professionnelle | gérer administrativement les dossiers des demandeurs/euses d'emploi

  • Newell Rubbermaid - HR Generalist

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 Provides optimal administrative HR support: prepares employment contracts and extensions, employee agreements, severance agreements, references, warnings as well as all other correspondence with employees.
    • Monitors critical dates and deadlines (work and residential permits, anniversaries, probationary periods, and ensures that all HR transactions are documented and filed (promotions, salary increases etc.). Act as the primary contact person for employee for all HR administrative questions.
    • Ensures accurate and timely tracking and reporting of HR metrics:
    o Headcount reports, quarterly reports, exit interview results etc.
    o Months- and year-end accruals for finance etc.
    o Consolidates results and feeds results back to line managers and HR organization.
    • Acts as a back-up for the payroll provider:
    o Prepares and verifies monthly payroll and processes compensation and benefits plans.
    o Interfaces with Finance department in providing relevant information.
    o Supports internal and external audits.
    o Maintains HR Information Systems (SAP-HCM) and personnel records, ensuring data integrity and current validity.
    • Responsible for monthly safety reporting, as per Company requirements
    • Absence management: effective and timely tracking of absenteeism, and administration of the on-line absence system
    • Provide ad-hoc employee reports and metrics, as needed
    • Local Human Resources Employee Communication and Business Partnering: prepare local HR communications and explain Human Resources policies or regulations to employees, as needed. Act as a member of the social committee for the site.
    • Organization of on-boarding sessions, deliver ad-hoc short HR administration presentation

  • Procter & Gamble - HR Specialist

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2012 Organization management of the executives’ employees
    Develop a capability plan (50 employees)
    Single point of contact for executive leveling
    Lead the executive employee staffing plans (incl. temp hiring)
    Ensure correct Business Assistant structure
    Interviewing new candidates (Managers and employees)
    Creation & deployment trainings for the entire site (350 employees)
    Owner of several HR Ops processes
    Deployment of mandatory trainings for all employees (4500 employee worldwide)
    Rewarding execution program (Stock option, recognition share, Power of you, STAR program)
    Part of executive employee calibration team (350 employee calibration)
    GROW/MBTI individual coaching (50 employee)
    Policies application and eform completion for employees (200 employees Geneva based)
    Use of SAP(information system) for HR information treatment (monthly, quarterly reports)
    Security Manager (Audits, Business Continuity Plan, implementation of security measures)
    Moves Manager (place people in the right environment, implementation of agile office)
    Manage & create events for HR, Finance and Business Unit team. (300 H.Q. employees)
    Administrative assistant for 2 directors

    Main achievements:
    Reduction of role from 50 to 21 with maximization of capacity and productivity
    + 10pts in the satisfaction annual survey
    Security and operational system implemented and in line with audits
    Career path implemented and increase efficiency in hiring

    Finance during first year of the role
    Budget owners of the HR and Finance T&E Cost center (510’000 $ and 210’000 $)
    Create Firm review (budget forecast) for HR and Finance Cost center
    Treating, producing, analyzing financial information on budgets for the entire department
    Invoice treatment for HR and Finance
    Use of SAP(information system) for Finance

Formations

  • SFV-ASFC (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 2014 - maintenant Brevet Fédéral de cadre en Gestion d'équipe

  • HRSE (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 2012 - 2014 Brevet Fédéral RH

