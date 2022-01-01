-
French Start-up/HEC
- China Partner French Start-up
2014 - 2015
China Partner for a French Craftsman, Artist & Designer Crowdfunding Start-up “MYKARMA COLLECTION” during EMBA
Graduated from the intense 18-month HEC Paris Executive MBA (Paris English Modular) developed to provide executives with the set of fundamental tools and skills to add both breadth and depth to knowledge and leadership capabilities. The purpose is to make the participants key actors in their companies’ strategic decision-making and change management.
The Core Program includes: Principle Business Functions, Strategic Analysis & Implementation, Leadership, General Management, Business Environment, Business Simulation
Major in Luxury Management (HEC Paris & SDA Bocconi Milan): Developed the necessary skills and know-how to manage luxury brands and companies with world-class faculty, cutting-edge researchers in the field and the significant number of CEOs from luxury organization among its alumni.
Grade A Theses: “Luxury Online – Dream of Exception”, “Made in Italy” V.S. “Made in France” under supervision of Professor Jean-Noel Kapferer
Capstone Project - "Artisans d'Art Francais: How do we help French creators and designers to fund and develop themselves?" highly recognized by Professor Frederic Iselin (as advisor) and the executive board.
-
Condé Nast China
- Marketing Director of Vogue China
2011 - 2013
(Reported to Managing Director Condé Nast China)
* In charge of marketing and video team of Vogue China, established the marketing team and marketing & communications strategy and led enhancement of branding of Vogue China.
* Got involved in the integration of Vogue China and made great effort in business development and Vogue brand's enhancement leveraging integrated marketing campaign ``Let's Vogue''.
* Adopted Integrated Marketing strategy in Vogue 120th Anniversary event and ``Fashion in Vogue'' Exhibition in 2012, 200 world-renowned celebrities, artists and super models and 1000 fashion icons/KOLs attended the event, generated media value of more than RMB100,000,000 and the exhibition was seen by more than 2,000,000 people.
* Expanded Vogue Fashion's Night Out from 1 city presence in 2011 to 4 cities in 2013 and created the Best Five event of FNO in 2013 (150 luxury & fashion brands and 20 up-scale shopping malls crossing 4 cities) generated 9,500,000 FNO related comments on Weibo and increasing the traffic of shopping malls up to 30%.
* Reinforced strategic partnership with Shanghai Huang Pu District Government and Huai Hai Road Trade Council and got solid support from the government, which helped FNO 2013 generated more revenue from government, venue, brands and partners.
* Led Vogue credit card project (Partnership with China Merchants Bank) to manage readers' database and expand the card holder pool (to 150,000 Vogue elite credit card holders in 2013) to promote ``Live a Vogue Life'' among target readers and to provide effective partnership platform with fashion/luxury brands and key advertisers with topics of shopping/travelling/entertainment/food.
* Led a successful integrated Ipad Replica Application launch promotion campaign -
Vogue iPad came to No.1 within 24 hours after launch in Apple App Store newsstand and held the No. 1 position over 3 weeks.
* Enhanced Vogue media exposure by establishing strong relationship with media partners (Zhejiang TV ``Voice of China'' for example) for content marketing development and accumulating networks with fashion bloggers/Top KOLs. ;
-
Condé Nast China
- Marketing Director of SELF China
2006 - 2011
Led marketing department of SELF China, got involved in the entire process of SELF’s development, and accumulated networks and communication experience.
Set up marketing department and led marketing team to cooperate with Editorial, Advertisement and Circulation departments, made great effort in team building, business development and SELF’s branding enhancement. SELF won the No. 1 selling women’s magazine in China since 2009 after 2 years launch.
Created “SELF Punch Lines” in the launch promotion campaign and achieved the “The Most Creative Advertising” and “The Best New Titles” in 2007 and “The Most Fast Growing, Successful Female Brand” in 2008.
Created SELF Branding Day “525 SELF Day” (May 25th ) and developed SELF Branding Song “Love yourself” promoted by “China Super Girl” as ambassador to extend SELF brand.
Created two major events “525 SELF Shopping Week” (from 2007) and “SELF Beauty Award” China Chapter (from 2010) to provide platforms in developing cooperations with beauty & fashion brands, greatly increased the advertising revenues and copy sales.
Adopted cross-media cooperation (with Zhejiang TV “I Love to Remember Lyrics”) and digital marketing in SELF’s penetration expansion and accumulated networks with media partner and fashion bloggers/KOLs.
Stepped into micro movie producing to express SELF consistent care to women, directed by Xiao Yaquan, leading role by Dong Jie, “Renewed” and ”Returned”, portrayed vivid stories between women and cosmetics, and became a promising start of SELF micro movie series.
As a company culture ambassador, actively participated in the internal communication activities: internal newsletter editing committee, annual party planning committee, regular communications/meetings with international office in London.
-
Ogilvy & Mather Advertising
- Account Director
2000 - 2006
(Serving as Account Executive, Account Manager and Associate Account Director before Account Director)
Led communication solutions’ team, business development team and provided professional training assistance to the training director of the group.
Served more than twenty international and domestic clients including fast moving consumer goods, information technology, healthcare, retail, banking, fashion, and real estate industries, focused on business development, branding activation strategies, promotions, event, channel management and operations management.
Won the first “Star Program” from Ogilvy Group, lasted for 18 months, from July 2004 to December 2005. The selection criteria are based on “a perfect of 10 professional”, only 3% of the 1000 staff are selected by MD and group head.
Received company wide recognition with awards including “Red Champion” in 2005 for leadership in Microsoft enterprise marketing campaign “MS Day” and Motorola MP3 mobile phone launch campaign.
In addition, as a key member of the core team, was awarded the Gold Prizes for Best Idea, Best Use of New Media, Best Innovative Strategy, and Best of Country at the Asia Promotional Marketing Awards in 2002 for the China Walkie Talkie Campaign.
-
Unilever Bestfoods
- Key Account Supervisor
1997 - 2000
(Serving as retail representative, key account representative before promotion)
Directed all the international retailers in Beijing, including contract negotiation, sales and promotion planning.
Awarded the prizes of Gold Sales of North China in 1998 and 1999.
-
New World Development (China) Co., Ltd.
- Marketing Representative
1995 - 1997
(Reported to Director of Beijing New World Center)
Be responsible for the housing agent for Beijing New World Center.