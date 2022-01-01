Menu

Yana BELIAKOVA

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Direct Marketing
Customer Relationship Management
SEO

Entreprises

  • J'aime Attendre - Junior Country Manager (Russia)

    2014 - maintenant Launched in 2009, J'aime Attendre aims to solve the problem of queues all together; both physical (in line for administration, tourist attractions or even in shops) and of course on the phone with customer services. After a fundraising in 2011 J'aime Attendre has obtained its profitability in 2013 and launched the "Wait a Moment" network in order to frame its international development (Germany, UK, Brazil, Russia)

  • JFC DUFFORT Motors - Direct Marketing & CRM Intern

    Le Port-Marly 2013 - 2014 CRM : Manage clients and prospects databases ( 10.000+ contacts) : segmentation, extraction, data quality;
    Direct marketing : Elaborate, manage and analyze direct marketing campaigns;
    Strategy : Participating in `'corporate image'' projects (business cards, graphic chart, organization chart, etc.);
    Event management : Assistance with pre and onsite logistics of various events (inauguration of Maserati showrooms, presentation of the new Range Rover Sport, etc).
    Analytics : analysis of customer data for actionable insights; elaboration of customer retention strategies;
    Maintain relationships with external service providers (printer, routeurs, telemarketing agencies, communication agencies)

  • Reply - External Consultant (ESCP Consultancy Project)

    2013 - 2013 Analysis of governance regulations for healthcare records management in UK, Germany, USA and Georgia, choice of the best service model for the Italian consultancy company's new document management platform

  • Valrhona - External Consultant (ESCP Consultancy Project)

    Tain-l'Hermitage 2012 - 2012 Development of the digital communication strategy for premium chocolate manufacturer including internal, competitors' and partners' benchmarks preparation and identification of differences in approach for B2B/B2C client

  • Renault Russia - Assistant of the Head of Vehicle Engineering Department

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2012 Assistance to the Head of Department (agenda, meetings and committee preparation) ;
    Preparation of business trip arrangements for employees and visitors of the Department;
    Elaboration of the business trip protocol ;
    Preparation of monthly reports and financial applications;
    Translation of various kinds of documents (RU/FR/EN): business correspondence, contracts, news releases, etc ;
    Document support for the expat employees (registration, visa, residential issues)

  • Renault Russia - Engineering Department Intern

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2012 Organization of business trips for 100+ employees of the department
    Internal relations with the HR Direction, Account Department, Transport Service

