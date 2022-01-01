Yanbing SUN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
A Chinese project manager and senior mechanical engineer with more than 10 years' experience in Japanese automotive industry. Responsible for international project management relating to new product development, design and validation, which includes metal, plastic and rubber components for MT, AT, CVT, DCT and Hybrid transmissions. Key areas of expertise include mechanical engineering, team management, international project management and customer technical support.
Expert of automotive transmission bearings.
ISO9001/TS16949 quality auditor.
Chinese, Japanese and English fluent, French intermediate
Interested in automotive, aerospace, transportation and general industrial machinery industries or mechanical engineering related industries in France and Europe. Especially interested in those companies who have business connection with Chinese, Japanese or other Asian market.
Mes compétences :
Project management
Team management
Quality management
Mechanical Engineering
CATIAV5
Microsoft office