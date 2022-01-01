Yanbing SUN

A Chinese project manager and senior mechanical engineer with more than 10 years' experience in Japanese automotive industry. Responsible for international project management relating to new product development, design and validation, which includes metal, plastic and rubber components for MT, AT, CVT, DCT and Hybrid transmissions. Key areas of expertise include mechanical engineering, team management, international project management and customer technical support.



Expert of automotive transmission bearings.



ISO9001/TS16949 quality auditor.



Chinese, Japanese and English fluent, French intermediate



Interested in automotive, aerospace, transportation and general industrial machinery industries or mechanical engineering related industries in France and Europe. Especially interested in those companies who have business connection with Chinese, Japanese or other Asian market.



Mes compétences :

Project management

Team management

Quality management

Mechanical Engineering

CATIAV5

Microsoft office