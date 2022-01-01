Menu

Yanbing SUN

En résumé

A Chinese project manager and senior mechanical engineer with more than 10 years' experience in Japanese automotive industry. Responsible for international project management relating to new product development, design and validation, which includes metal, plastic and rubber components for MT, AT, CVT, DCT and Hybrid transmissions. Key areas of expertise include mechanical engineering, team management, international project management and customer technical support.

Expert of automotive transmission bearings.

ISO9001/TS16949 quality auditor.

Chinese, Japanese and English fluent, French intermediate

Interested in automotive, aerospace, transportation and general industrial machinery industries or mechanical engineering related industries in France and Europe. Especially interested in those companies who have business connection with Chinese, Japanese or other Asian market.

Mes compétences :
Project management
Team management
Quality management
Mechanical Engineering
CATIAV5
Microsoft office

Entreprises

  • NSK Ltd. - Project Manager

    2006 - maintenant - International project management (over 200 international projects with approx. 60 automakers and auto parts manufacturers)

    - Development of new marketing strategies

    - Providing customers technical support including technical presentation, trouble solving

    - Management of an engineers team for product design & development

    - Optimizing the product design method, assisting plants to improve manufacturing process

    - ISO9001/ TS16949 quality management (3 years’ experience as internal quality auditor)

    - Providing technical instruction and audit to suppliers

    - Training junior engineers

  • NSK Ltd. - Ingénieur mécanique (Mechanical Engineer)

    2001 - 2006 - Designing and developing high performance bearings for automotive transmissions including MT, AT, CVT, DCT and Hybrid transmissions.

    - Performing mathematical analysis, material, static and dynamic mechanical analysis

    - Designing experiment method and test system, performing testing and analyzing the results

    - Investigating and analyzing the bearings from customer test return or field return

Formations

  • Institut Catholique de Paris

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 1997 - 2001 Bachelor of Science (BAC+4)

    Mechanical Engineering

