Yang XUE

COLOMBES

En résumé

Currently working as an assistant of Communication and Event in Advent Group, Paris office. And recently finished my Master in Sports, Leisure and Tourism Management from ESC Rennes School of Business with excellent results.

Looking for a job opportunity relating to events and communication in sports, leisure and tourism sectors January 2015 onwards.

Mes compétences :
Traduction
Médias sociaux
Chinois
Organisation d'évènements
Marketing
Evènementiel et Partenariats
Communication événementielle

Entreprises

  • Advent Group - Assistant de communication et événement

    2014 - maintenant Media research and new partners contact.
    Partnership establishing and management.
    Social Media campaign and development.
    Event logistic preparation.
    Documents translation and publication.
    Event Candidates communication.

  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group - Event planner and assistant of foreign teachers

    2010 - 2013 Schedule making and communications between company and foreign teachers.
    Market analysis and relative events planning and organizing for marketing purpose.
    (e.g.:lectures for students and parents; Thanks giving party...)

Formations

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Master of Science

    Cours: Management des événements; Médias études; Technique de commercialisation; Design d’entreprise; Management des relations clients; Commerce; etc

  • Universite De Wuhan (Wuhan)

    Wuhan 2006 - 2010 licence

