Yanik Philippe LELEU

London

En résumé

At Digital Gurus we know the industry, and the people that work in it. We know that each agency and company has their own culture, and values and that it's as important to get the right match for those as it is for the brands and type of work they do.

We get the nuances between the ever growing list of programme languages; we know the difference between a design art director and a conceptual one.

We take the time to get to know our clients and our candidates, we meet them in person, let them take us through their work and understand more about what the direction they want to go in, and where they've come from.
It's not just about box ticking. It's about chemistry.

It sounds simple and obvious and it is. We're not promising anything we can't deliver on. Only the things we can. So get in touch and let us show you how we can deliver for you.

Specialties
Digital Recruitment, Online Recruitment, Digital Creative, Mobile Recruitment


Current live roles:

UK

- PPC Digital Account Director in London (Permanent)
- Drupal Expert in London x 3 (Permanent, 3 diffferent clients)
- Head of SEM (PPC/SEO) in London (Permanent)
- German Fluent JAVA Developer in London (5* 6 Months Contract)
- Senior Marketing Optimization Specialist (Permanent)

FRANCE

- Expert Drupal (Permanent)
- Delivery Manager e-Commerce Technique (Contract/Permanent)
- Consultant confirmé JAVA/PHP/SQL (Permanent)
- Administrateur Réseaux + Serveurs (Permanent)
- DBA SQL Server (Permanent)



Mes compétences :
Marketing
Journalisme
Web
Recrutement
Webanalytics

Entreprises

  • Digital Gurus - French Accounts Manager

    London 2013 - maintenant French Accounts Management / Digital Recruitment

  • Templeton & Partners - Recruitment Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Hamilton Blake - Recruitment Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Contractual SAP Recruitment

  • Maximus IT - ERP Account Consultant

    2011 - 2012

  • Native Translations - Translator

    2010 - 2011

  • Taylor Nelson Sofres - Market Researcher

    2008 - 2009

  • Travelling - Europe, North Africa, Caribbean

    2002 - 2007

  • Nunca Mais - Voluntary Worker

    2002 - 2002

Formations

  • Westminster University (London)

    London 2008 - 2011 Investigative Journalism

    Journalism

  • South Thames College (London)

    London 2007 - 2008 Movie Editing, 16mm

    Media