Yanik Philippe LELEU

At Digital Gurus we know the industry, and the people that work in it. We know that each agency and company has their own culture, and values and that it's as important to get the right match for those as it is for the brands and type of work they do.



We get the nuances between the ever growing list of programme languages; we know the difference between a design art director and a conceptual one.



We take the time to get to know our clients and our candidates, we meet them in person, let them take us through their work and understand more about what the direction they want to go in, and where they've come from.

It's not just about box ticking. It's about chemistry.



It sounds simple and obvious and it is. We're not promising anything we can't deliver on. Only the things we can. So get in touch and let us show you how we can deliver for you.



Specialties

Digital Recruitment, Online Recruitment, Digital Creative, Mobile Recruitment





