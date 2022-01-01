Menu

Yanis BEKRAR

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Architecte, Chef de projet et Expert technique sur les domaines suivants:
• Supervision, Hypervision et Industrialisation de l’ensemble du SI.
• Off-shoring des activités N1 et N2
• Intégration ITSM (HPSM)
• Compétence en développement (C, Java, PHP, …)
• HP System Automation / Operations Orchestration
• Formation utilisateurs

Mes compétences :
Patrol
BPPM
Java
C Programming Language
WebSphere MQ
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
System Center Operations Manager
Perl Programming
MySQL
Microsoft C-SHARP
JavaScript
HTML
COBOL
C++
Ada
Control/M
BMC TM-ART
BMC Portal
HP OO
HPSA

Entreprises

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Chef de Projet

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant • Etudes
    • Présentation des solutions aux hautes instances du management
    • Management de projet (gestion des coûts, planning, suivi des différentes phases, etc.)
    • Implémentation du projet : Pnet 9.5 (installation, configuration, intégration, formation)

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Architecte & Expert Supervision,Hypervision, Automatisation

    PARIS 2011 - maintenant * Support Niveau 3
    * Migration BPPM (8.6 - 9.0 puis 9.0 - 9.5) ;
    * Migration de l'infrastructure de supervision (BII4P - Patrol Direct Event Connections) ;
    * Administration l'infrastructure d'hypervision / supervision (Pnet 9.5, Patrol Agent 9.5 avec PDEC) ;
    * Architecte de la solution d'hypervision / supervision (BPPM, Patrol) ;
    * Intégration de différentes sources d'alertes (Zos, Control/M, etc.) ;
    * Redéfinition et documentation complètes des procédures de supervision (en anglais) ;
    * Automatisation des procédures et consignes via HPSA / HPOO

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Responsable formation

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 * Documentation aux utilisateurs ;
    * Support de formation ;
    * Gestion des plannings et formations d'une centaine de collaborateurs

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Administrateur Supervision/Hypervision

    PARIS 2007 - 2010 * Refonte de l'architecture, migration PEM vers BEM ;
    * Développement d'un connecteur PEM vers BEM ;
    * Intégration de diverses sources d'alertes (SCOM,trap SNMP, NAGIOS,...) ;
    * Installation, configuration Patrol. ;
    * Développement d'un connecteur HPOM - BEM bidirectionnel en C. ;
    * Administration Patrol, BEM, développement de règles BEM

  • SOCIETE GENERALE - Apprentie en Alternance

    PARIS 2006 - 2007 * Développement d'une application web (PHP avec framework Symfony) ;
    * Script d'automatisation d'inventaire pour différent produits (Patrol, Control/M, Weblogic) ;
    * Création d'une base de données (MySQL)

  • ILIAD Free - Responsable Technique

    2005 - 2007 * Management d'équipe
    * Gestion de la base de connaissance
    * Formation des conseillés multimédia
    * Traitement des incidents
    * Rappel Client
    * Gestion des problèmes avec associations de consommateurs
    * Support technique niveau 2.

Formations

