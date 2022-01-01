Yanis BEKRAR

Architecte, Chef de projet et Expert technique sur les domaines suivants:

• Supervision, Hypervision et Industrialisation de l’ensemble du SI.

• Off-shoring des activités N1 et N2

• Intégration ITSM (HPSM)

• Compétence en développement (C, Java, PHP, …)

• HP System Automation / Operations Orchestration

• Formation utilisateurs



Mes compétences :

Patrol

BPPM

Java

C Programming Language

WebSphere MQ

WebLogic Enterprise Application Server

System Center Operations Manager

Perl Programming

MySQL

Microsoft C-SHARP

JavaScript

HTML

COBOL

C++

Ada

Control/M

BMC TM-ART

BMC Portal

HP OO

HPSA