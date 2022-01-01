Menu

Yanis BOUKHRISSI

MARSEILLE

En résumé

I am currently working in London as Operation Manager Assistant for Wasps FC rugby club during a 6 months internship.

This internship is part of a gap year included in the Marketing Master Degree I am following at
Kedge Business School Marseille.
My major is on marketing, project management and events marketing.

My determination, my can-do attitude, my professional skills and my experiences make me a good learner who adapts easily to challenging environment.

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Business development
Webmarketing
Stratégie digitale
Brand Marketing
Brand management
Brand strategy
Événementiel sportif
Gestion événementielle
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Communication événementielle
Evénementiel

Entreprises

  • Wasps FC - Marketing and Operations Manager Assistant

    2016 - maintenant GENERAL
    - Restructuring of the amateur club WASPS FC after the separation between WASPS FC and WASPS who used to rent the WASPS FC facilities
    - Preparation and launch of the new season
    - Administrative work concerning subscriptions and league registration
    - Organization of the registration days (more than 1000 subscriptions per day)

    MARKETING
    - Development of the club identity guidelines for all communication supports
    - Creation of a new website including a commercial part
    - Creation of communication materials for the clubs campaigns (Posters, fidelity cards, canvas for the reception hall, etc.)
    - Development of the marketing strategy concerning the Wasps FC 150 years anniversary (planning of events, marketing campaigns …)
    - Enhance fans and members community on social media and on the new website via constant updates about the club, his history…
    - Communication about the 150th years anniversary (history, new special playing shirt …)

    EVENT MANAGEMENT
    - Finding new sources of revenue for the club.
    - Handling of the rent of the club facilities for corporate events.

    - Creation of the new Wasps FC SHOP
    - Choice and pricing of the Wasps FC products with our suppliers.
    - Research and buying of furnitures and equipments.

    - Creation of the new Wasps FC Coffee
    - Choice and pricing of the Wasps FC products with our suppliers.
    - Research and buying of furnitures and equipments.

    - Enhance fans and members community
    - Organization of afterworks, cocktails, barbecues for club members.
    - Organization of rugby game days in the reception hall

  • Bureau Des Sports Kedge Business School - Président

    2015 - 2016 Association of Kedge BS Marseille - Community project
    1st Sports Office in France - Budget of 390 000 euros - 800 subscribers per year
    First event association in PACA region

    - Management of 12 sports team
    - Management of 23 members (project managers)
    - Supervision of 18 community / event projects
    - Organisation of national events (Challenge Ecricome - 2000 students ...)

Formations

  • Kedge Business School (Marseille)

    Marseille 2014 - maintenant Master Degree

    Top 7 French Business School internationally triply accredited AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS

    - Innovation and entrepreneurship
    - Strategic Management
    - Marketing Management
    - Entertainment Marketing
    - Tribal Marketing and Brand Communities
    - Events and Sport Marketing
    - Non-media Marketing
    - Project Management
    - Managing Geopolitical Risk in Business
    - Advanced Leadership Skills

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 2012 - 2014 DUT Companies and Administrations Management

