Yanis BOUKHRISSI

I am currently working in London as Operation Manager Assistant for Wasps FC rugby club during a 6 months internship.



This internship is part of a gap year included in the Marketing Master Degree I am following at

Kedge Business School Marseille.

My major is on marketing, project management and events marketing.



My determination, my can-do attitude, my professional skills and my experiences make me a good learner who adapts easily to challenging environment.



Mes compétences :

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Business development

Webmarketing

Stratégie digitale

Brand Marketing

Brand management

Brand strategy

Événementiel sportif

Gestion événementielle

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing stratégique

Marketing

Communication événementielle

Evénementiel