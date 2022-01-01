Menu

Yanis HAOUES

Brignais

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • GL Events - Project Manager Junior

    Brignais 2015 - maintenant GL events Istanbul, Turkey
    Mission: Strategic and operationnal management
    - Sirha Istanbul : Marketing plan ; Market resarch ; selection of subcontractors ; partenships management ; Participants Management of the « Bocuse d’Or » and « la Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie » ;
    - Première Vision Istanbul: Management and control of the equipment Inventory management ; Supplier research
    - Djazagro Alger : Furniture management ; Sales of sevices; Team management (2 teams of 8 people) ; Dismanteling management

  • GL events - Product Manager Junior

    Brignais 2014 - 2015 - Audit of the sales and marketing department
    - Improvement of support for sales department
    - Establishment and management of a commercial portal (sharepoint)
    - Creation of sales support tools
    - Creation of sales arguments

  • GL Events - Quality Assistant

    Brignais 2013 - 2014 - International exhibitions management
    - Quantitative and qualitative analysis about exhibitors opinion
    - Establishment of quality procedures trough the label ISO 9001 and 20 121

  • Sport light - Développeur commercial

    2013 - 2013 - Développement commercial
    - Négociations commerciales
    - Réalisation d'une étude de satisfaction auprès de la clientèle / Préconisations
    - Prospection

  • Alstom Power - Commercial Assistant

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2012 - 2012 Alstom Sao Paulo, Brazil
    - Creation of sales support tools
    - Sales performance analysis
    - Involved in a Kaisen projet: Production improvement

  • ERAI - Assistant Project Manager

    Alès 2011 - 2011 ERAI New Delhi, India
    - Prospecting of indian companies
    - Prospecting of French companies
    - Market research
    - Creation of sales support tools

Formations

  • IAE LYON

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant Master Marketing et Vente - Alternance

    - Strategic Management
    - Marketing Communication
    - Digital Marketing
    - Business Management
    - Consumer Behavior

  • IAE LYON

    Lyon 2013 - 2014 L3 Management des équipes, qualité et développement durable

    - Management
    - Human ressources
    - Quality audit
    - Sustainable development
    - Cost controling

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 2011 - 2013 DUT

    - Vainqueur du Business Game de l'IUT Jean Monnet
    - Vainqueur du Concours de Négociation Vente de l'IUT Jean Monnet