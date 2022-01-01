Yanis HAOUES

-
GL Events
- Project Manager Junior
Brignais
2015 - maintenant
GL events Istanbul, Turkey
Mission: Strategic and operationnal management
- Sirha Istanbul : Marketing plan ; Market resarch ; selection of subcontractors ; partenships management ; Participants Management of the « Bocuse d’Or » and « la Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie » ;
- Première Vision Istanbul: Management and control of the equipment Inventory management ; Supplier research
- Djazagro Alger : Furniture management ; Sales of sevices; Team management (2 teams of 8 people) ; Dismanteling management
-
GL events
- Product Manager Junior
Brignais
2014 - 2015
- Audit of the sales and marketing department
- Improvement of support for sales department
- Establishment and management of a commercial portal (sharepoint)
- Creation of sales support tools
- Creation of sales arguments
-
GL Events
- Quality Assistant
Brignais
2013 - 2014
- International exhibitions management
- Quantitative and qualitative analysis about exhibitors opinion
- Establishment of quality procedures trough the label ISO 9001 and 20 121
-
Sport light
- Développeur commercial
2013 - 2013
- Développement commercial
- Négociations commerciales
- Réalisation d'une étude de satisfaction auprès de la clientèle / Préconisations
- Prospection
-
Alstom Power
- Commercial Assistant
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2012 - 2012
Alstom Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Creation of sales support tools
- Sales performance analysis
- Involved in a Kaisen projet: Production improvement
-
ERAI
- Assistant Project Manager
Alès
2011 - 2011
ERAI New Delhi, India
- Prospecting of indian companies
- Prospecting of French companies
- Market research
- Creation of sales support tools