Yaniss BESSAA

Étudiant à l'IUT Paris 13 villetaneuse en licence professionnelle administration et sécurité des réseaux , je suis à la recherche d'un stage de fin d'étude sur 12 semaine à compter du 5 mars 2018.
Mes compétences :
CCNA
workstation
helpdesk
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VMware
SQL
SAP CO PC
SAN
Personal Home Page
Network Attached Storage
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Hyper-V
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory
Owncloud
OCS/GLPI
Bash
Visual Basic Scripting
Shell
Cryptographie
Python
EMC Data Domain
PostgreSQL
QOS
Radius
Réseaux sans fil
XenDesktop
Citrix Xen Server
Proxmox
IDS snort
SCCM
UNIX
Veeam
Pare-feu
VPN
Oracle