Yaniss BESSAA

ÉPINAY-SUR-SEINE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Étudiant à l'IUT Paris 13 villetaneuse en licence professionnelle administration et sécurité des réseaux , je suis à la recherche d'un stage de fin d'étude sur 12 semaine à compter du 5 mars 2018.

Mes compétences :
CCNA
workstation
helpdesk
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VMware
SQL
SAP CO PC
SAN
Personal Home Page
Network Attached Storage
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Hyper-V
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory
Owncloud
OCS/GLPI
Bash
Visual Basic Scripting
Shell
Cryptographie
Python
EMC Data Domain
PostgreSQL
QOS
Radius
Réseaux sans fil
XenDesktop
Citrix Xen Server
Proxmox
IDS snort
SCCM
UNIX
Veeam
Pare-feu
VPN
Oracle

Entreprises

  • Wilo Salmson France - Administrateur réseaux et systèmes

    2015 - 2016 Gestion de ticket , Assistance à l'utilisateur ( Helpdesk )
    Supervision et administration du réseau et des serveurs
    Développer des tableaux de bord de performance du réseau via le pare feu
    Migration des postes du parc informatique vers un nouveau système d'exploitation
    Déploiement d'image OS et logiciels
    Maintenir à jour l' Active directory
    gestion du parc informatique

  • Hôpital George Pompidou - Technicien Réseaux informatique

    2014 - 2015 Administration réseaux et Gestion Incidents utilisateurs

  • Hôpital George Pompidou - Technicien Réseaux informatique

    2014 - 2014 Administration réseaux et Gestion Incident utilisateurs

  • S.A.R.L Inforama - Technicien Maintenance Informatique

    2013 - 2013 Dépannage, réparation et montage PC, vente

  • MKH Informatique - Technicien Maintenance Informatique - Entreprise SAP

    2012 - 2012 Dépannage utilisateurs, réparation pc, inventaire matériel informatique

  • S.A.R.L MKH Informatique - Technicien Maintenance Informatique

    2012 - 2012 Dépannage, réparation et montage PC

    Informatique et Langue

Formations