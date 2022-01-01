Yaniss BESSAA

Étudiant à l'IUT Paris 13 villetaneuse en licence professionnelle administration et sécurité des réseaux , je suis à la recherche d'un stage de fin d'étude sur 12 semaine à compter du 5 mars 2018.



Mes compétences :

CCNA

workstation

helpdesk

VoIP (Voice over IP)

VMware

SQL

SAP CO PC

SAN

Personal Home Page

Network Attached Storage

MySQL

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Linux Debian

Linux

LAN/WAN > VLAN

Hyper-V

C++

C Programming Language

Active Directory

Owncloud

OCS/GLPI

Bash

Visual Basic Scripting

Shell

Cryptographie

Python

EMC Data Domain

PostgreSQL

QOS

Radius

Réseaux sans fil

XenDesktop

Citrix Xen Server

Proxmox

IDS snort

SCCM

UNIX

Veeam

Pare-feu

VPN

Oracle