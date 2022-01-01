Menu

Yann ANGINOT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

#web #fullstack #opquast #cgi #3danimation #rigging #design #sketch #storyboard

Mes compétences :
Animation
Illustration
Maya
Maya Animation
Modeling
MotionBuilder
Photography
Rigging
Sketching
Back-end
Flowchart
UX
Merise
Mind Mapping
Front-end
Programmation orientée objet
MVC
Github
Git
MySQL
PHP 5
Ajax
JQuery Mobile
JQuery
JavaScript
CSS 3
HTML 5
Web 2.0
Design graphique
Web design
Animation 3D
Développement web

Entreprises

  • OUVERT À COLLABORATION - Développeur Web fullstack (Jr)

    2016 - maintenant Ouvert à toute collaboration enrichissante dans l'innovation, multiples compétences (cf. mon CV) et appétence pour l'UX

  • MULTIPLES STUDIOS - 3D Animator

    2004 - 2016

Formations

  • Opquast

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Opquast Certified - Qualité web

    http://certificates.opquast.com/certificate/GYFZDI/

  • Web Force 3

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Certifications CNCP développement & intégration Web

    Formation accélérée (3 mois) full-stack :
    - Front-end : HTML5 + CSS3 + JavaScript6 + jQuery + Ajax + Angular(intro)
    - Back-end : PHP5.6 + MySQL
    - CMS : Wordpress (intro)
    - MVC : Framework W (pédagogique)
    - Programmation Orientée Objet
    - Responsive Web Design
    - Projet de groupe

  • EMCI (Angouleme)

    Angouleme 2003 - 2004 Formation pro Motionbuilder

    Formation professionnelle (4 mois) par Kaydara en motion capture :
    - Motionbuilder 5.5 Pro
    - utilisation d'un studio de motion capture
    - Projet de groupe

  • EMCI (Angouleme)

    Angouleme 2001 - 2002 Diplôme consulaire des mêtiers de la création infographique

    Formation aux outils de création 3D :
    - Alias Wavefront Maya 4.0.2 (choix principal)
    - Discreet 3D Studio Max 4 (intro)
    - Adobe After Effects 5.5

  • Ecole Pivaut

    Nantes 1999 - 2001 Graphisme publicitaire

    Formation aux techniques traditionnelles & numériques de graphisme :
    - spécialisation (2ème année) Graphisme publicitaire
    - Adobe Photoshop 5.5
    - Adobe Illustrator 9

Réseau