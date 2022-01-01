Yann APPIN

-
Altran France
- Drone Certification & improvement
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2015 - maintenant
R&D DRONE DEVELOPPMENT & CERTIFICATION ENIGNEER :
* Ensured the implementation of regulatory requirements in the drone design and specifications ;
* Assessed the regulation evolution trends and catch the futur needs of the bargain ;
* Performed meeting with national authorities to set the regulation standards implemented for the drone developpment ;
* Contributed to the developpement of innovatives fonctionalities for drones applications ;
* Contributed to the drone certification process ;
* R&D
-
EMR
- MINING & ENVIRONMENTAL INSTRUMENTATION DESIGN OFFICE ENGINEER
2014 - 2015
* Defined measures strategy and procedures ;
* Defined tools, instruments and bench test specifications (air sampling monitor, weather station, topography) ;
* Ensured tests achievement and define protocol ;
* Checked the reliability of instrument ;
* Performed setup of instruments & field actions ;
* Contributed to instruments issue solving, optimisation and procurement. ;
* Project management
-
Altran for ATR
- DESIGN ENGINEERING MONITORING, DOA,
2013 - 2014
-
Altran France
- AERONAUTICS EQUIPMENT QUALITY SUPPLIER ENGINEER
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2010 - 2013
(STILL EMPLOYED) - ALTRAN FOR ATR (Blagnac) EN 9100/EASA Part 21 J management, deployed quality processes and procedures.
* Quality Audits and samplings ;
* Resolved non-conformity (NC) from suppliers's equipments. Methodology : Root Cause Analysis (RCA), 8D, FMEA,
Corrective Actions (CA), Preventive Actions (PA)
* Organised, chaired technical issues-solving meetings and made reporting to board of directors. Failure rates reduced
from 7% to 1,92% for NC and for NFF (No Fault Found) from 15% to 5%.
* Ensured reliability of aircraft systems (avionics, hydraulics, mechanics, air bleed,) according to tests outcomes.
* Supplier management, tracked global performances based on KPI (Key Performances Indicators).
-
UTC UTAS
- Configuration Airworthiness Certification engine Propeller
2004 - 2010
AERONAUTICS QUALITY CONFIGURATION & AIRWORTHINESS CERTIFICATION :
* Monitored compliance processing and non-conformity products quality (ATA 28, 60, 71, 72, 80) ;
* Aircraft's engine configuration ensured by Change modification management (drawings, specifications) and
Certification Airworthiness management (single aisle / long range : A318, A319, A320, A321, A330, A300-600, A340)
* Quality technical and contractual documentation made from partners and subcontractors : CFMI, SNECMA, GE,
AERMACCHI, AIRCELLE, Pratt & Whitney, IAE, Bombardier, Short Brothers).
* Accredited for EASA Part 21 G, as authorised signatory by DGAC (OSAC) to issue airworthiness certificates
* AIRBUS procedures (DO178, AP1020). ;
* Held international meetings for Configuration management / modification approbation with Hamburg ``Germany'',
Tianjin ``China'', Chula Vista ``United States''
-
R. P. E. A SCHOOL TRAINING
- Internship
2002 - 2003
* Supported the recertification process for ISO 14000 & 9001
* Worked with R&D team to achieve specifications and develop tool for management maintenance services (CMMS) for
sewage « Gandillon » in way to an efficient waste water treatment.
* Team leader on research group for CMMS software and for the remote management tool, in way to upgrade sewer
network operating.
-
S. M. P. A. SCHOOL TRAINING (Lamentin)
- ENGINEER ASSISTANT
2002 - 2002
* Responsible for the implementation of assisted maintenance tool (M.M.A. AQ Manager) for an industrial bakery and
pastry plant services management.
* Supported the recertification process for ISO 9000 v2000 ;
* HACCP requirements in food FMCG industry. ;
* Inventoried the whole various workshop machinery, identified wearing parts according recommended maintenance
planning provided by manufacturers.
* Obtained feedback from employees, filled in data and set up the CMMS tool. Trained staff to use MMA tool.