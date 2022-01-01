Menu

Yann APPIN

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Problem solving
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Kanban
ISO 900X Standard
FMECA
FMEA
Configuration Management
Autocad
Audit
recommended maintenance
Waste water
Visual Basic for Applications
Teamcenter
Suppliers Management
SAP
Root Cause Analysis
Quality Management
PSQM
Mechatronics
Matlab
Life-cycle Assessment
LabVIEW
Interferometry
High Voltage
FOOD PROCESSING
Corel WordPerfect
Continuous Improvement
Change modification management
CAO
Authorisation Services Management
Airworthiness
Aircraft
Instrumentation tests mesures
Drones
Certification
Project management
Services Management
Quality RCA Root Cause Analysis
Procurement
Statistiques
Maîtrise statistique des procédés
Assurance qualité

Entreprises

  • Altran France - Drone Certification & improvement

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - maintenant R&D DRONE DEVELOPPMENT & CERTIFICATION ENIGNEER :
    * Ensured the implementation of regulatory requirements in the drone design and specifications ;
    * Assessed the regulation evolution trends and catch the futur needs of the bargain ;
    * Performed meeting with national authorities to set the regulation standards implemented for the drone developpment ;
    * Contributed to the developpement of innovatives fonctionalities for drones applications ;
    * Contributed to the drone certification process ;
    * R&D

  • EMR - MINING & ENVIRONMENTAL INSTRUMENTATION DESIGN OFFICE ENGINEER

    2014 - 2015 * Defined measures strategy and procedures ;
    * Defined tools, instruments and bench test specifications (air sampling monitor, weather station, topography) ;
    * Ensured tests achievement and define protocol ;
    * Checked the reliability of instrument ;
    * Performed setup of instruments & field actions ;
    * Contributed to instruments issue solving, optimisation and procurement. ;
    * Project management

  • Altran for ATR - DESIGN ENGINEERING MONITORING, DOA,

    2013 - 2014

  • Altran France - AERONAUTICS EQUIPMENT QUALITY SUPPLIER ENGINEER

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2010 - 2013 (STILL EMPLOYED) - ALTRAN FOR ATR (Blagnac) EN 9100/EASA Part 21 J management, deployed quality processes and procedures.
    * Quality Audits and samplings ;
    * Resolved non-conformity (NC) from suppliers's equipments. Methodology : Root Cause Analysis (RCA), 8D, FMEA,
    Corrective Actions (CA), Preventive Actions (PA)
    * Organised, chaired technical issues-solving meetings and made reporting to board of directors. Failure rates reduced
    from 7% to 1,92% for NC and for NFF (No Fault Found) from 15% to 5%.
    * Ensured reliability of aircraft systems (avionics, hydraulics, mechanics, air bleed,) according to tests outcomes.
    * Supplier management, tracked global performances based on KPI (Key Performances Indicators).

  • UTC UTAS - Configuration Airworthiness Certification engine Propeller

    2004 - 2010 AERONAUTICS QUALITY CONFIGURATION & AIRWORTHINESS CERTIFICATION :
    * Monitored compliance processing and non-conformity products quality (ATA 28, 60, 71, 72, 80) ;
    * Aircraft's engine configuration ensured by Change modification management (drawings, specifications) and
    Certification Airworthiness management (single aisle / long range : A318, A319, A320, A321, A330, A300-600, A340)
    * Quality technical and contractual documentation made from partners and subcontractors : CFMI, SNECMA, GE,
    AERMACCHI, AIRCELLE, Pratt & Whitney, IAE, Bombardier, Short Brothers).
    * Accredited for EASA Part 21 G, as authorised signatory by DGAC (OSAC) to issue airworthiness certificates
    * AIRBUS procedures (DO178, AP1020). ;
    * Held international meetings for Configuration management / modification approbation with Hamburg ``Germany'',
    Tianjin ``China'', Chula Vista ``United States''

  • R. P. E. A SCHOOL TRAINING - Internship

    2002 - 2003 * Supported the recertification process for ISO 14000 & 9001
    * Worked with R&D team to achieve specifications and develop tool for management maintenance services (CMMS) for
    sewage « Gandillon » in way to an efficient waste water treatment.
    * Team leader on research group for CMMS software and for the remote management tool, in way to upgrade sewer
    network operating.

  • S. M. P. A. SCHOOL TRAINING (Lamentin) - ENGINEER ASSISTANT

    2002 - 2002 * Responsible for the implementation of assisted maintenance tool (M.M.A. AQ Manager) for an industrial bakery and
    pastry plant services management.
    * Supported the recertification process for ISO 9000 v2000 ;
    * HACCP requirements in food FMCG industry. ;
    * Inventoried the whole various workshop machinery, identified wearing parts according recommended maintenance
    planning provided by manufacturers.
    * Obtained feedback from employees, filled in data and set up the CMMS tool. Trained staff to use MMA tool.

Formations

  • CNAM

    Toulouse 2008 - maintenant Engineer Devices, Instrumentation & Measurement

    Calculation of uncertainty, sensors, interferometry, laser, polarization, quality, optical measurement without friction, data / signal treatment.

  • IPST CNAM

    Toulouse 2008 - 2013 Water management, distribution and treatment

    Organic chemistry, pollution and treatment cells, micro-organisms (phosphates, nitrous, nitrates, nitrites, zinc, ammonia,
    sludge, biomass, carbon balance calc), Hydro technology (process optimization, resources, processes, equipment, network
    design, facilities to treat and distribute water) industrial wastes (VOC, gas, soil, wat

  • IPST CNAM

    Toulouse 2008 - 2013 Water treatment & distribution

    Organic chemistry, pollution and treatment cells, micro-organisms (phosphates, nitrous, nitrates, nitrites, zinc, ammonia, sludge, biomass, carbon balance calc), Hydro technology (process optimization, resources, processes, equipment, network design, facilities to treat and distribute water) industrial wastes (VOC, gas, soil, water) and also juridical-legal aspects (BPI, SEVESO, REACH,) at intern

  • Cesi (Labege)

    Labege 2003 - 2004 Quality Security Environment Technician

    Evaluation of regulatory limitations on Quality and Environmental aspects,
    Standards implementation of ISO 9001 & ISO 14000, industrial project management, quality auditor assessment, track technological progress and update procedures manual.
    Compromise with a quality approach between the regulations, the technology needs and the business specifications. Waste characterization, BPI a

  • Lycée Acajou II

    Le Lamentin 2001 - 2003 BTS Technical Engineer Assistant (ATI)

    Two-year graduated university degree (B.T.S.) Technical Engineer Assistant
    Studied industrial organisation namely to carry out industrial projects on time, at reduced costs with the best tools for production leading. (ICHIKAWA, ''5 S'', KANBAN, FMECA, FIFO, LIFO, CMMS, MSP).
    Automation and industrial IT tools (Autogem, MS access, PL7-2,) and design parts and their assembly with AUTO-CAD,

  • Lycée Polyvalent De La Pointe Des Nègres

    Fort De France 2000 - 2001 Bacchelor in Engineering Technologie Science

    Scientific Diploma Opt : Engineering Science Lycée Pointe des nègres 97200 Fort de Electronics, Maths, Automation, Physics, English, Spanish, Biology, Chemistry.

