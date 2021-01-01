Menu

Yann BONNET

La Roche-sur-Yon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CERFRANCE Vendée - Expert comptable

    La Roche-sur-Yon 2015 - maintenant

  • SOREGOR - Expertise comptable

    Beaucouzé 2005 - 2015

Formations

  • ICEE

    Nantes 2002 - 2005 Finance Gestion

Réseau