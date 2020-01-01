Yann MEINDER

Spécialisé dans l'industrie de la santé et plus particulièrement dans le Fitness/Wellness, je souhaite mettre mes compétences au service d'une entreprise ambitieuse.

Disposant d'une solide expérience dans la Direction générale de centre de profits, d'équipes opérationnelles (pluridisciplinaires) et commerciales.



Spécialités: -Gestion - Management / Direction Générale - Ressources humaines - Droit du travail - Ventes - Marketing opérationnel - Communication - Stratégie d'entreprise