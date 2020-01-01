Yann MEINDER

-
Alpmars S.A.
- Sales Director
Direction générale | Genève
2020 - maintenant
Headquarters in Geneva for the Europe Part*
Trading of high-end machinery and technical service between Europe and China. Promotion of Chinese high-tech products in Europe. Introduction of Swiss consumer products to the Chinese market.
- Lead, manage and motivate staff to improve customer service with clients.
- Establish a sales training program to train staff and new employees.
- Recruit, Hire and Train sales executives
- Develop and execute the company's sales strategies in collaboration with the CEO
- Cultivate lasting relationships with customers to grow customer loyalty.
- Develop and promote weekly, monthly and quarterly sales objectives.
- Completes sales operational requirements by scheduling and following up on work results of sales
executives team.
- Draft detailed and accurate sales reports.
- Work with customers to better understand their business needs and goals.
- Develop and maintain positive relationships with key clients, including negotiating and closing on
major contracts
- Assess costs, competition, and supply and demand to identify selling prices.
- Meeting with Management Board
-
Let's Go Fitness
- Directeur commercial & Directeur Régional
Direction générale | Lausanne
2018 - 2018
Number 1 Fitness Club in Romandie with 53 Fitness Centers Premiums: 50 000 Members
580 Employees in Switzerland. Headquarters in Lausanne.
*Management Board
-Operational & EBITDA Responsibility (Analysis Profits & Loss)
-In charge of Let's Go Fitness group business strategy (+191% Net Member change in 6 months)
-Product Management and Project Management
-Control of the competitive intelligence of products, prices and trend of the fitness market
-Analysis of sales process and sales training (SETT UP OF SALES PROCESS FOR 580 EMPLOYEES)
-Presentation of monthly figures to the clubs through budget control - Recruitment procedures, dismissals and warnings
-Sites control, work attendance to club events such as open day, sales, promotions and new clubs openings
-Control over teams’ work planning and statistical follow-up of daily staff performance (visits, shadowing, prospects appointments, contracts closing)
-Fitness clubs audit through the analysis of the instructors, receptionists, personal trainers and club managers' work
-Training of new associates, workflow, in-house training courses
-Fitness clubs hygiene control (getting in touch with cleaning companies and club managers)
-Organization of specific tailored trainings according to the needs of each club
-
Holmes Place
- Business Developer
Commercial |
2017 - 2017
Club Premium 5 ***** Stars 2 200 Members.
Expand database of new members in a monthly basis
- Generating new leads for new sales inside and outside of the club
- Delivering professional customer service through after sales care and follow-up
- Take participation in events, exhibitions, networking with local associations to promote the product
- Promoting new services/products through cross-selling tactics
- Delivering excellent standards of customer service by ensuring all new members receive all coaching appointments and inductions
- Achieving individual sales targets through KPI's
-
BossCoachFormation
- Directeur pôle Formation
2015 - 2015
(Associé)Audit en Entreprises : Diagnostic des risques psychosociaux, accompagnement des salariés en CIP
(Coaching Individuel de Proximité ©) Coaching personnel et professionnel (PNL, Communication,
Gestion du stress, Management et gestion d'équipes) Mise en place d’un plan de formation. Bilan et suivi individuel des
objectifs (Court, moyen et long terme). Accompagnement et suivi du personnel en entreprise, clubs sportifs, associations, arbitres.
-
Usine Opéra Genève
- Manager Marketing & Commercial
2014 - 2014
Welness & Spa Chic et Exclusif (Haut de gamme) 1 050 Adhérents.
Sales & Marketing Manager ( 6 collaborateurs).
-Elaboration du plan d’action commerciale et de la politique promotionnelle.
-Organisation des opérations : Animations, évènements indoor et outdoor, jeux, concours (…) -Actualisation du contenu des supports de communication promotionnelle (newsletter, articles, emails, réseaux sociaux).
-Suivi des ventes standards et additionnelles : taux de transformation. Suivi des procédures « gestion du portefeuille client » : Process, argumentaire, techniques de vente, phoning, fidélisation, parrainage (création d’un scripte de vente phoning appel entrant/sortant et one to one).
-Elaboration des supports d’aide à la vente (fiches clients, plaquettes…)
-Coaching commercial des équipes et conseillers sportifs sur la vente et sur les produits additionnels.
-Développement partenariats Entreprises Privées.
-Gestion relation Presse / Média.
-Suivi des objectifs de rétention.
-
HEALTHCITY
- Consultant Vente
2012 - 2012
HEALTHCITY S.A: 1 ER VENDEUR FRANÇAIS AVEC UNE MOYENNE DE 85 ABONNEMENTS/MOIS ; BORDEAUX MERIADECK
S’engager au développement commercial et au respect du volume d’activité minimum MPC:
(effectuer au minimum 25 contacts prises de contacts par jour, faire au minimum 10 RDV par jour, réaliser au minimum 4 ventes par jour).
Prospection téléphonique, « Out Reach », accueil prospect, analyse des besoins, visites
du club, présentation et vente de formules d’abonnements
(Particuliers, Collectivités, Comités d’Entreprises).
Fidéliser les membres.
Day closing.
-
HEALTHCITY
- Manager Général
2012 - 2013
Club Prémium 2 800 Adhérents.
•Gestion commerciale et marketing
•Gestion financière
•Gestion des ressources humaines
•Gestion des relations sociales
•Gestion du produit
Manager général centre de remise en forme (15/20 personnes).
S’engager au développement commercial comme centre de profit : Garant de l’atteinte des objectifs
mensuels fixés par la Direction HealthCity France. Contrôle des charges du club (masse salariale,
utilisation des fluides…)
Recrutement, formation et motivation des collaborateurs (4 commerciaux, 4 hôtesses d’accueil, 5 conseillers sportifs et 5 personnal trainers).
Préparation et animation des réunions d’équipes (Fitness, Accueil, Commerciaux), du call center en fixant des objectifs au regard de la stratégie de vente (Business Plan), et des objectifs de rétention. Suivi et reporting de l’activité à la Direction HealthCity France.
Développement partenariats Entreprises.
Participation à la réunion mensuelle des Managers
-
CURVES
- Regional sales Manager
Commercial |
2010 - 2011
Developpement des partenariats BtoB
-Developpement strategies marketing et commerciales
-Management de 4 sales consultant sur 2 sites
-Formation vente (script, phoning...)
Ouverture en Juin 2010 with 183 Members in one month.