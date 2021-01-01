Yann WATRIGANT

-
Maisons Pariente - Le Coucou Méribel / Crillon Le Brave
Crillon-le-Brave (84410)
2019 - maintenant
-
Hotel EPI Plage 1959
- Managing Director
2018 - 2018
Gestion de la préouverture : recrutement, procédures, achats, systèmes. Suivi des travaux de rénovation. Valorisation et déploiement de l’identité et de l’esprit EPI. Positionnement.
-
La Ferme Saint Siméon
- Directeur Général Adjoint
2017 - 2017
Audit de l’exploitation et rédaction d’un plan d’actions. Réorganisation des services et des procédures. Management des équipes. Ouverture du bistrot « La Boucane ». Suivi de la relation et satisfaction clientèle. Recherche de nouveaux prestataires et fournisseurs.
-
Domaines Alexandre de Lur Saluces
- Responsable Exploitation Hôtelière & Projets
2012 - 2017
Développement d’une destination nature unique intégrant des activités résidentielles, locatives, commerciales, d’hébergements touristiques (hôtel 4*, gîtes), de restauration, d’événementiel, de séminaires, de bien-être (SPA), de loisirs.
Etudes de marché.
Analyses de rentabilité et de retour sur investissement.
Appel d’offres.
Sélection de maîtrises d’œuvre et des entreprises.
Suivi de chantiers.
Gestion et responsabilité sociale et financière des exploitations.
Mise en place des procédures et processus, des standards et contrôles qualité, des rapports et contrôles financiers.
-
Hôtel Le Couvent Royal
- Directeur Général
2012 - 2012
Gestion et responsabilité sociale et financière de tous les départements.
Mise en place des procédures et processus, des standards et contrôles qualité, des rapports et contrôles financiers.
Révision de la stratégie commerciale et marketing.
Développement du chiffre d’affaires et optimisation du profit.
Repositionnement de l’hôtel et de la restauration.
Mise aux normes sécurité.
-
Hôtel Beauchamps
- Directeur Général
2010 - 2011
Gestion et responsabilité sociale et financière de tous les départements.
Mise en place des procédures et processus, des standards et contrôles qualité, des rapports et contrôles financiers.
Révision de la stratégie commerciale et marketing.
Développement du chiffre d’affaires et optimisation du profit.
Mise à niveau et aux normes 4 étoiles.
Repositionnement sur le marché.
Redéfinition du concept de restauration.
-
Le Château du Francport
- Directeur des Opérations
2008 - 2010
Gestion et contrôle des services Réception, Réservations, Yield, Conciergerie, Housekeeping, Lingerie, Maintenance, Sécurité, Informatique et Loisirs
Supervision de la Restauration. Implication dans le Commercial & Marketing
Suivi des travaux de rénovation. Elaboration de business models et plans
-
Hamilton Hotel Partners
- Associate
2006 - 2008
Hotel Direct Management.
Hotel Asset Management.
Hotel Acquisition and Development.
-
Sainte Anne Resort & Spa
- Rooms Division Manager
2005 - 2006
Direction and running of Rooms department.
Supervision of Housekeeping, Laundry and Public Areas.
Coordination with Sales and Maintenance.
-
Holiday Inn at Disneyland Resort Paris
- Revenue Manager
2004 - 2005
Revenue Management.
Supervision of Reservations.
Settlement of the pricing structure.
Implementation of the Revenue Room and Revenue meetings.
Competition and market trends analysis.
-
Holiday Inn at Disneyland Resort Paris
- Assistant Front Office Manager
2003 - 2004
Member of the Opening Team.
Management of Front Office, Reservations, Porters, Pool and Fitness Centre.
Front Office Training Manager.
-
Le Méridien Brussels
- Assistant Financial Controller
2002 - 2002
Management of the team.
Supervision of the accounting processes and procedures.
Accounts reconciliation and monitoring.
Cash investments.
Budgeting and financial reporting.
-
Six Continents Hotels
- Operations Analyst Western Europe
2002 - 2003
Strategic Planning.
Budgeting.
Financial and marketing reporting.
Financial projections and feasibility studies for hotel developments.
Capital investment process and control.
-
Six Continents Hotels
- Regional Operations Analyst
2001 - 2002
Financial and marketing reporting.
Budgeting.
Profitability and performance studies.
Food and Beverage audit. Projects on hotel analysis and development (e.g., openings, re-branding).
-
Six Continents Hotels
- Regional Financial Accountant
2001 - 2001
Financial monitoring of projects.
Budgeting.
Capital Expenditures reporting.
Cash flow controlling.
-
InterContinental London
- Guest Service Agent
2000 - 2000
Management of guests' queries.
Check-In and Check-Out.
Reservations handling.
Selling of the hotel's products and services.
-
InterContinental London
- Business Centre Co-ordinator
2000 - 2000
Supervision of the team.
Work organisation and control.
Bookings and arrangement of the boardrooms.
Provision of business-related facilities and services.
-
Bass Hotels & Resorts
- Regional Operations Analyst
1998 - 2000
Financial and marketing reporting.
Budgeting.
Profitability and performance studies.
Projects on hotel analysis and development (e.g., openings, re-branding).
-
Palais de l'Elysée
- Headwaiter during National Service
1997 - 1998
Supervision and organisation of the team.
Management of the President's advisers' and Protocol's sittings.
Service during the President's meetings.
-
Lynchburg Hilton
- Evening Kitchen Supervisor
1995 - 1995
Management of the team. Stock control, inventory and purchasing.
Banquets preparation (300 guests).