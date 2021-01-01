Menu

Yann WATRIGANT

Crillon-le-Brave

En résumé

Gestionnaire pluridisciplinaire et pluriculturel de l?hôtellerie haut de gamme en recherche de nouveaux challenges d'optimisation, de management et de rentabilité

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Management
Conseil
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Maisons Pariente - Le Coucou Méribel / Crillon Le Brave

    Crillon-le-Brave (84410) 2019 - maintenant

  • Hotel EPI Plage 1959 - Managing Director

    2018 - 2018 Gestion de la préouverture : recrutement, procédures, achats, systèmes. Suivi des travaux de rénovation. Valorisation et déploiement de l’identité et de l’esprit EPI. Positionnement.

  • La Ferme Saint Siméon - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2017 - 2017 Audit de l’exploitation et rédaction d’un plan d’actions. Réorganisation des services et des procédures. Management des équipes. Ouverture du bistrot « La Boucane ». Suivi de la relation et satisfaction clientèle. Recherche de nouveaux prestataires et fournisseurs.

  • Domaines Alexandre de Lur Saluces - Responsable Exploitation Hôtelière & Projets

    2012 - 2017 Développement d’une destination nature unique intégrant des activités résidentielles, locatives, commerciales, d’hébergements touristiques (hôtel 4*, gîtes), de restauration, d’événementiel, de séminaires, de bien-être (SPA), de loisirs.
    Etudes de marché.
    Analyses de rentabilité et de retour sur investissement.
    Appel d’offres.
    Sélection de maîtrises d’œuvre et des entreprises.
    Suivi de chantiers.
    Gestion et responsabilité sociale et financière des exploitations.
    Mise en place des procédures et processus, des standards et contrôles qualité, des rapports et contrôles financiers.

  • Hôtel Le Couvent Royal - Directeur Général

    2012 - 2012 Gestion et responsabilité sociale et financière de tous les départements.
    Mise en place des procédures et processus, des standards et contrôles qualité, des rapports et contrôles financiers.
    Révision de la stratégie commerciale et marketing.
    Développement du chiffre d’affaires et optimisation du profit.
    Repositionnement de l’hôtel et de la restauration.
    Mise aux normes sécurité.

  • Hôtel Beauchamps - Directeur Général

    2010 - 2011 Gestion et responsabilité sociale et financière de tous les départements.
    Mise en place des procédures et processus, des standards et contrôles qualité, des rapports et contrôles financiers.
    Révision de la stratégie commerciale et marketing.
    Développement du chiffre d’affaires et optimisation du profit.
    Mise à niveau et aux normes 4 étoiles.
    Repositionnement sur le marché.
    Redéfinition du concept de restauration.

  • Le Château du Francport - Directeur des Opérations

    2008 - 2010 Gestion et contrôle des services Réception, Réservations, Yield, Conciergerie, Housekeeping, Lingerie, Maintenance, Sécurité, Informatique et Loisirs
    Supervision de la Restauration. Implication dans le Commercial & Marketing
    Suivi des travaux de rénovation. Elaboration de business models et plans

  • Hamilton Hotel Partners - Associate

    2006 - 2008 Hotel Direct Management.
    Hotel Asset Management.
    Hotel Acquisition and Development.

  • Sainte Anne Resort & Spa - Rooms Division Manager

    2005 - 2006 Direction and running of Rooms department.
    Supervision of Housekeeping, Laundry and Public Areas.
    Coordination with Sales and Maintenance.

  • Holiday Inn at Disneyland Resort Paris - Revenue Manager

    2004 - 2005 Revenue Management.
    Supervision of Reservations.
    Settlement of the pricing structure.
    Implementation of the Revenue Room and Revenue meetings.
    Competition and market trends analysis.

  • Holiday Inn at Disneyland Resort Paris - Assistant Front Office Manager

    2003 - 2004 Member of the Opening Team.
    Management of Front Office, Reservations, Porters, Pool and Fitness Centre.
    Front Office Training Manager.

  • Le Méridien Brussels - Assistant Financial Controller

    2002 - 2002 Management of the team.
    Supervision of the accounting processes and procedures.
    Accounts reconciliation and monitoring.
    Cash investments.
    Budgeting and financial reporting.

  • Six Continents Hotels - Operations Analyst Western Europe

    2002 - 2003 Strategic Planning.
    Budgeting.
    Financial and marketing reporting.
    Financial projections and feasibility studies for hotel developments.
    Capital investment process and control.

  • Six Continents Hotels - Regional Operations Analyst

    2001 - 2002 Financial and marketing reporting.
    Budgeting.
    Profitability and performance studies.
    Food and Beverage audit. Projects on hotel analysis and development (e.g., openings, re-branding).

  • Six Continents Hotels - Regional Financial Accountant

    2001 - 2001 Financial monitoring of projects.
    Budgeting.
    Capital Expenditures reporting.
    Cash flow controlling.

  • InterContinental London - Guest Service Agent

    2000 - 2000 Management of guests' queries.
    Check-In and Check-Out.
    Reservations handling.
    Selling of the hotel's products and services.

  • InterContinental London - Business Centre Co-ordinator

    2000 - 2000 Supervision of the team.
    Work organisation and control.
    Bookings and arrangement of the boardrooms.
    Provision of business-related facilities and services.

  • Bass Hotels & Resorts - Regional Operations Analyst

    1998 - 2000 Financial and marketing reporting.
    Budgeting.
    Profitability and performance studies.
    Projects on hotel analysis and development (e.g., openings, re-branding).

  • Palais de l'Elysée - Headwaiter during National Service

    1997 - 1998 Supervision and organisation of the team.
    Management of the President's advisers' and Protocol's sittings.
    Service during the President's meetings.

  • Lynchburg Hilton - Evening Kitchen Supervisor

    1995 - 1995 Management of the team. Stock control, inventory and purchasing.
    Banquets preparation (300 guests).

Formations

  • Brunel University Henley Management College (Greenlands, Henley On Thames)

    Greenlands, Henley On Thames 1999 - 2002 Master of Business Administration

  • Essec IMHI

    Cergy Pontoise 1995 - 1997 MBA in International Hospitality Management

  • Institut Paul Bocuse

    Ecully 1991 - 1994

  • Lycée Prive de Marcq

    Marcq En Baroeul 1989 - 1991 Baccalauréat C