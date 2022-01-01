Menu

Yassin ELGHOUCH

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alten Technology France - Ingénieur d'études et de développement

    Boulogne Billancourt 2014 - maintenant

  • AFCEPF - Stagiaire

    Malakoff 2011 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :