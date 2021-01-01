Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yassine AIT EL QADI
Ajouter
Yassine AIT EL QADI
RABAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SGK
- Sales Manager
2014 - maintenant
UTEX
- Responsable logistique
2002 - 2009
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)
Settat
2009 - 2011
Master management logistique
Réseau
Abdelkhalek ACHAACH
Abdellah EL KEBCH
Aguni BOUCHAIB
Bami ABDESSAMAD
Cetim
Fatima AE
Hicham SEBTI
Xavier CABALD
Yassine ETTAFNI