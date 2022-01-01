Menu

Yassine EL BOUAZZAOUI

  • SAYHIJ BUILDING
  • CEO & FOUNDER

OUARZAZATE

En résumé

I am a trainee at the Specialized Institute for Building and Public Works, Division of Works Supervisor. I am ambitious to open and own several companies in Morocco. As a summary, I am fond of business management.

Entreprises

    Autre | OUARZAZATE 2021 - maintenant Sayhij Building is a company that will specialize in the field of construction and its development. It has not been established yet, but I insist on establishing it in the future, God willing. As for the date of May 2021, it was the first time I thought of establishing the company.
    Among its objectives is not only financial profit, but also the development of the construction field and giving it a new value, in addition to helping people and creating job opportunities.

Formations

  • the Specialized Institute for Building and Public Works

    ERRACHIDIA 2021 - maintenant Works Supervisor.

