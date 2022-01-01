Yassine EL BOUAZZAOUI

I am a trainee at the Specialized Institute for Building and Public Works, Division of Works Supervisor. I am ambitious to open and own several companies in Morocco. As a summary, I am fond of business management.
Entreprises
SAYHIJ BUILDING
- CEO & FOUNDER
Autre | OUARZAZATE2021 - maintenantSayhij Building is a company that will specialize in the field of construction and its development. It has not been established yet, but I insist on establishing it in the future, God willing. As for the date of May 2021, it was the first time I thought of establishing the company.
Among its objectives is not only financial profit, but also the development of the construction field and giving it a new value, in addition to helping people and creating job opportunities.
Formations
the Specialized Institute for Building and Public Works