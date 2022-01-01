Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yassine YASSINE (IZOUGARHANE)
Yassine YASSINE (IZOUGARHANE)
Hanna solutions
Créateur de contenu
Le Liège
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hanna solutions
- Créateur de contenu
Communication | Le Liège (37460)
2023 - maintenant
Production vidéo pour les réseaux sociaux et stratégie de contenu
Formations
digital formation
Le Liège (37460)
2023 - maintenant
Community manager formation en ligne
StartupVie
Le Liège (37460)
2022 - 2023
Cadrage et montage pour les réseaux sociaux
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z