Yilei GONG

Graduated in Finance and Management, fully funded scholarship for Double Master's Degree, studied in Germany, the UK, France and China. CFA level 3 candidate.

Former internship and work experience in all sectors.

Highly self-motivated, quick learning and adaptable, attention to details, sensitive to numbers, confident in spoken communication and interpersonal skills.

Look for a financial career. Financial consultant, trading and banking sector preferred.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Analyse financière

MATLAB

Marketing

Public speaking

Bloomberg

Microsoft PowerPoint

Méthodes quantitatives

Fiscalité

Finance de marché

Finance d'entreprise