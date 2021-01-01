Menu

Yilei GONG

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Graduated in Finance and Management, fully funded scholarship for Double Master's Degree, studied in Germany, the UK, France and China. CFA level 3 candidate.
Former internship and work experience in all sectors.
Highly self-motivated, quick learning and adaptable, attention to details, sensitive to numbers, confident in spoken communication and interpersonal skills.
Look for a financial career. Financial consultant, trading and banking sector preferred.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Analyse financière
MATLAB
Marketing
Public speaking
Bloomberg
Microsoft PowerPoint
Méthodes quantitatives
Fiscalité
Finance de marché
Finance d'entreprise

Entreprises

  • New Channel International Education Group - Tuteur d'IELTS

    2012 - 2012

  • Tencent - Dianping.com Shanghai - Stagiaire en poste de directrice au service recherche et développement

    2012 - 2012 • Aide à l’amendement de la législation sur l’informatique et à la formation au sein de l’entreprise.
    • Responsable de la publication mensuelle du magazine de l’entreprise.
    • Responsable du bon fonctionnement de la société.

  • China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) - Directrice du projet

    2010 - 2010 • Projet "Love Shanghai, Love EXPO". Signatures d’accords stratégiques avec 8 districts de Shanghai.
    • Négociation de longue durée avec l’entreprise nationale COFCO qui a permis de sponsoriser l’événement.
    • Retransmission dans les médias dont la Télévision Educative de Shanghai et le journal «Libération».
    • Responsable de la sélection et la formation de 300 volontaires, pour plus de 8000 participants.

  • NISA Culture Communication Co., Ltd. - Représentante Financière

    2008 - 2009 • Analyse des coûts et calcul du retour d’investissement des projets.
    • Coordination entre les écoles pour promouvoir l’image de marque de l’entreprise dans les campus.
    • Contrôle du budget marketing.

Formations

  • European Business School

    Oestrich Winkel 2013 - 2015 Double Master en Finance obtenu avec mention Très Bien.

    Bourse d’étude d’excellence financée intégralement par l’Université d’Exeter.

    • Gestion des Risques financiers.
    • Audit financier.
    • Gestion d’Actifs financiers.
    • Modélisation financière.
    • Corporate Finance.
    • Analyse des Outils financiers.

  • Université D'Exeter (Exeter)

    Exeter 2012 - 2013 Master en Finance et Management obtenu avec mention Bien.

    Vice-Présidente de l’organisation représentative des étudiants à l’Ecole de Commerce.

    • Méthodes Quantitatives.
    • Analyse Marché de Capitaux.
    • Etude des Fonds de Pension.
    • Comptabilité d’Entreprise.

  • Idrac Lyon

    Lyon 2010 - 2011 BAC+3 Marketing et Gestion Européenne. Etudiante en échange pour un an. Mention Très Bien.

    • Marketing International.
    • Stratégie d’Entreprise.
    • Analyse publicitaire
    • Négociation Internationale.

  • SIFT - Shanghai Institute Of Foreign Trade (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2008 - 2012 Licence Anglais des Affaires et Droit Economique International reçue avec mention Très Bien.

    Déclarée Meilleure Jeune Diplômée de Shanghai.
    Obtention de Bourse de Haute Distinction Universitaire à quatre reprises.
    Vice-Présidente de l’Association Etudiante.

