Yingbi WANG
Yingbi WANG
FMP
employée commerciale
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
China
International business
Luxury
Entreprises
FMP
- Employée commerciale
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2021 - 2023
Hexapart
- Assistante commerciale
Commercial | Pantin (93500)
2018 - 2019
Tai Ping Carpets Europe
- Business Analyst
Finance | Paris (75000)
2008 - 2016
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)
Paris
2007 - 2008
Management et Marketing du Luxe
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion Et Commerce International (ESGCI)
Paris
2006 - 2007
Master
Réseau
Frédéric RAYNAL
Sophie SY-YIN
