Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yo PERCET
Ajouter
Yo PERCET
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vorwerk
- Vdi
Nantes
2015 - maintenant
bec
- Responsable magasin
2011 - 2015
casino restauration
- Manager
2000 - 2010
mac donald's
- Manager
1998 - 2000
Formations
Bts Action Commerciale (Aux En Provence)
Aux En Provence
1991 - 1993
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z