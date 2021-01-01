Menu

Yoann NAEYAERT

  • Conseiller vendeur
  • Décathlon
  • Conseiller vendeur

DIGNE LES BAINS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Décathlon - Conseiller vendeur

    Commercial | Digne-les-Bains (04000) 2008 - maintenant

  • midi charcuterie - Manager de projets

    Production | Les Mées (04190) 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • SCIENCES ECO U2

    Aix-en-Provence (13080) 2007 - 2009

  • IUT OGP

    SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2005 - 2007

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel