Yohan PROTAIS

FREPILLON

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • FedEx - Hub EMEA Roissy CDG - Responsable des Opérations Aéroportuaires

    2010 - maintenant

  • FedEx - Hub EMEA Roissy CDG - Adjoint Responsable Opérations

    2007 - 2010

  • Europe Handling (Groupe CRIT) LIBREVILLE Gabon - Quality and Project Manager

    2007 - 2007 Mission d'audit de l'escale de l'aéroport de LIBREVILLE

  • Sky Handling Partner (Groupe CRIT ) DUBLIN Irlande - Quality and Project Manager

    2002 - 2007

Formations

  • IFURTA (Institut De Formation Universitaire Et De Recherche En Transport Aérien) (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2001 - 2002 Mangement du Transport Aérien

