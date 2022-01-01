Retail
Yohan PROTAIS
Yohan PROTAIS
FREPILLON
En résumé
Entreprises
FedEx - Hub EMEA Roissy CDG
- Responsable des Opérations Aéroportuaires
2010 - maintenant
FedEx - Hub EMEA Roissy CDG
- Adjoint Responsable Opérations
2007 - 2010
Europe Handling (Groupe CRIT) LIBREVILLE Gabon
- Quality and Project Manager
2007 - 2007
Mission d'audit de l'escale de l'aéroport de LIBREVILLE
Sky Handling Partner (Groupe CRIT ) DUBLIN Irlande
- Quality and Project Manager
2002 - 2007
Formations
IFURTA (Institut De Formation Universitaire Et De Recherche En Transport Aérien) (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2001 - 2002
Mangement du Transport Aérien
Réseau
Armelle VALDER
Bérengère REYMOND FELGATE
David COCHEFERT
Fabrice PAUQUET
Matthieu PADÉ
Patrick RAMONJAVELO
Sophie LAMOTTE
Thibault MURIEL
Violaine VASSEUR
