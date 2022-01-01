Menu

Yohan QUELALE

CLAIRA

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • M+ MATERIAUX - Préparateur de commande / cariste

    CLAIRA 2015 - 2015 Stage pratique en entreprise

  • STOP BUG - Technicien informatique

    2013 - 2014 (2 mois)

    - Formatage et nettoyage informatique

    - Montage d'ordinateurs

    - Désinfection de virus

    - Détection de pannes

  • AXION - Manutentionnaire

    2012 - 2013 (Missions)

    - Manutention en grande distribution

    - Dépotage

Formations

  • AFPA

    Montauban 2015 - 2015 Titre professionnel Cariste d'entrepôt

    Titre Obtenu, CACES 1.3 et 5 Obtenus

  • Lycée La Possession (La Possession)

    La Possession 2009 - 2010 Bac STG Comptabilité
