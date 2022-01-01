Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohan QUELALE
Ajouter
Yohan QUELALE
CLAIRA
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
M+ MATERIAUX
- Préparateur de commande / cariste
CLAIRA
2015 - 2015
Stage pratique en entreprise
STOP BUG
- Technicien informatique
2013 - 2014
(2 mois)
- Formatage et nettoyage informatique
- Montage d'ordinateurs
- Désinfection de virus
- Détection de pannes
AXION
- Manutentionnaire
2012 - 2013
(Missions)
- Manutention en grande distribution
- Dépotage
Formations
AFPA
Montauban
2015 - 2015
Titre professionnel Cariste d'entrepôt
Titre Obtenu, CACES 1.3 et 5 Obtenus
Lycée La Possession (La Possession)
La Possession
2009 - 2010
Bac STG Comptabilité
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z