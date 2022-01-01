Menu

Yohann COQUELIN

En résumé

Spécialiste de la documentation technique
Rédaction technique, Ingénierie documentaire, Traduction, Localisation

Outils
- Arbortext Editor, OxygenXML Editor
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Adobe FrameMaker, RoboHelp, Dreamweaver, Photoshop
- HTML Help Workshop
- Trados
- Atlassian JIRA, Confluence
- SVN, IBM Rational ClearCase

Métier
- DITA, DocBook
- Information Mapping

Langues
- Anglais, Espagnol

Connaissances
- Langages : XML, HTML, CSS, XSLT, XSL-FO, VisualBasic, JavaScript
- Télécom : VoIP (SIP, H.323, MGCP, H.248), IMS (3GPP, TISPAN), Téléphonie (ISUP, SS7, GSM)
- Réseaux : sécurité, routage IP
- Internet : HTTP, SOAP, DNS (notions)
- Bases de données: LDAP, SQL (notions)

Mes compétences :
Traduction technique
Documentation
XML
DITA
Rédaction technique

Entreprises

  • Clear2Pay / F.I.S. Global - Rédacteur Technique

    2011 - maintenant Domaines d'application
    - Monétique et solutions de transactions électroniques sécurisées, systèmes d'acquisition et d'autorisation des transactions, systèmes de compensation
    - Solutions e-Banking

    Mission
    Rédaction technique et mise à jour de la documentation produit et projets (guides utilisateur, guides d'installation, de configuration, manuels d'opération et de maintenance) pour les solutions OCS (Monext, Euro Information, OSCar, InterCard) et OPF e-Banking (BNP Paribas, B-WEB).
    - Définition des besoins de documentation, collecte, analyse et structuration de l'information
    - Rédaction technique, relecture, validation, contrôle final avant publication
    - Tests fonctionnels des interfaces utilisateur à des fins de documentation

    Définition, création et mise en place du système documentaire
    - Mise en place de la documentation produit à l'aide de DITA (single-sourcing)
    - Migration de l'existant vers la nouvelle structure (DITA)

    Gestion d'un projet interne de tutorat (transfert de compétences pour les solutions OCS)
    - Organisation et gestion des sessions de formation internes
    - Publication d'une base de connaissances créée à partir des sessions

    Création de la procédure de rédaction pour les solutions OCS

  • Comverse Netcentrex IP Communications - Rédacteur Technique

    Wakefield 2005 - 2011 Domaines d'application
    - Voix sur IP, Services de téléphonie évolués
    - Solutions intégrées IMS à forte valeur ajoutée pour opérateurs de téléphonie fixe et mobile
    - IP Centrex, IP Trunking, Convergence fixe-mobile, Téléphonie IP résidentielle

    Mission
    - Conception, rédaction et mise à jour de la documentation produit à destination des clients (intégrateurs, opérateurs telecoms)
    - Définitions des besoins / élaboration de la map documentaire
    - Collecte, analyse, organisation des informations
    - Assurance qualité pédagogique/didactique, linguistique (style guide) et technique des documentations
    - Participation aux tests fonctionnels au sein de l'équipe d'intégration/validation
    - Relecture, validation, contrôle avant publication
    - Contrôle et publication de documents internes R&D
    - Interface unique/SME pour l’équipe de documentation basée à Tel Aviv, Israel.
    - Support et maintenance de la documentation
    - Elaboration, amélioration des processus rédactionnels (création et suivi)

    Interfaces
    Chefs de produits, Chefs de projets R&D, Architectes, Equipes de développement, Equipes d’intégration/validation, Intégrateurs, Equipes de support, Equipe de documentation externe

  • Assistance Rédaction Technique (ART) - Rédacteur Technique - Traducteur - Réviseur

    2002 - 2005 Rédaction technique
    - Samsung Electronics - Manuels de téléphones portables, smartphones
    - Briot / Weco - Manuels d'utilisation et de maintenance d'équipements pour opticiens (meuleuses, etc.)
    - Editeur de logiciel SESAM-Vitale - Manuels d'utilisation du logiciel de télétransmission pour terminaux à destination des professionnels de santé

    Traduction technique
    - Samsung Electronics - Manuels de téléphones portables, imprimantes, réfrigérateurs, etc.
    - Compuware
    - Ricoh

    Relecture et validation de manuels

  • Linguistique & Technologies - Traducteur (Stage de fin d'études)

    2001 - 2001 Traduction technique de manuels, aides en ligne, brochures commerciales et site internet (hp, EMC)

Formations

