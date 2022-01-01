Yohann COQUELIN

Spécialiste de la documentation technique
Rédaction technique, Ingénierie documentaire, Traduction, Localisation
Outils
- Arbortext Editor, OxygenXML Editor
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Adobe FrameMaker, RoboHelp, Dreamweaver, Photoshop
- HTML Help Workshop
- Trados
- Atlassian JIRA, Confluence
- SVN, IBM Rational ClearCase
Métier
- DITA, DocBook
- Information Mapping
Langues
- Anglais, Espagnol
Connaissances
- Langages : XML, HTML, CSS, XSLT, XSL-FO, VisualBasic, JavaScript
- Télécom : VoIP (SIP, H.323, MGCP, H.248), IMS (3GPP, TISPAN), Téléphonie (ISUP, SS7, GSM)
- Réseaux : sécurité, routage IP
- Internet : HTTP, SOAP, DNS (notions)
- Bases de données: LDAP, SQL (notions)
Mes compétences :
Traduction technique
Documentation
XML
DITA
Rédaction technique