Yohann COUDURIER

Hello World,
I'm Yohann, a french young graphic designer of Haute-Savoie.
Fascinated by the graphic, digital world and all which surrounds it, I'm at the same time a graphic designer but also Web Designer, developer.
I am currently looking for a job in this field.
Feel free to contact me if you have any question.
Yohann C.
Mes compétences :
Développement Web
Design Mobile
Graphisme / Print / Edition
Identité Visuelle
Dépannage informatique
QuarkXPress
Communication visuelle
Informatique
Adobe Creative Suite
PAO
Communication orale