Menu

Yohann COUDURIER

THYEZ

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Thyez

En résumé

Hello World,

I'm Yohann, a french young graphic designer of Haute-Savoie.

Fascinated by the graphic, digital world and all which surrounds it, I'm at the same time a graphic designer but also Web Designer, developer.

I am currently looking for a job in this field.

Feel free to contact me if you have any question.

Yohann C.

Mes compétences :
Développement Web
Design Mobile
Graphisme / Print / Edition
Identité Visuelle
Dépannage informatique
QuarkXPress
Communication visuelle
Informatique
Adobe Creative Suite
PAO
Communication orale

Entreprises

  • Saur - Intérimaire Campagne Renouvellement de Compteurs / Clientèle

    2015 - 2015 - Relève des compteurs d'eau de toutes les habitations des communes de "La Rivière Enverse" et de "Châtillon sur Cluses".
    - Renouvellement de tous les compteurs de ces deux communes par des compteurs radio-relève.
    - Travailler en autonomie complète avec un véhicule de service.
    - Interventions diverses (ouverture/fermeture d'eau, fuites, problèmes de pression, ...).
    - Sécuriser son environnement de travail (animaux, gaz H2S, outils, protections)
    - Communication avec les clients (plus ou moins accueillant).
    - Planifier et gérer des rendez-vous clients.
    - S'adapter à un poste n'étant pas en rapport avec ma formation préalable.

  • Sushi Mont Blanc - Responsable Communication, Marketing

    2014 - 2014 - Réalisation de nouveaux set de tables, cartes de visite, fidélité.
    - Mise à jour d'éléments web sur le site.
    - Communication, vente et aide cuisine.
    - Gestion des livraisons.
    - Tenir une comptabilité
    - Assurer un service seul.
    - Management d'équipe

    Organisation d'un stand à la Foire Internationale de la Roche sur Foron (10 jours) :
     - Mise en place de la communication (flyer, spot radio, com' directe).
     - Mise au points des visus pour le stand.
     - Gérer les stocks & la visibilité des produits.
     - Démarcher de nouveaux clients potentiels.

    Organisation d'un événement +100 pers sur le lac Léman à bord de la barque "La Savoie" :
     - Mise en place de la communication liée à l'événement (flyer, spot radio, com' directe).
     - Gestion des stocks pour l'événement (fruits, prix pratiqués à bord, vins, ...)
     - Aide à la décoration et mise en place de l'atmosphère de l'événement, thème : pirates.

  • Somfy - Graphiste Marketing COOP & Communication

    Cluses 2013 - 2013 Réalisations :
     - Brochures pour le MKG COOP (Art & Fenêtres, Isolor, Paga Domotique, ...)
     - Mailings DAS (Domoticiens Agrées Somfy)
     - Com' interne : planning séminaires, jeu de cartes, vente privée, ...
     - E-letters consommateurs & boutiques.
     - Logo pour le forum d'aide au consommateur : "Les Yellow's"
     - Visuels web pour les réseaux sociaux.
     - Divers : promotions objets, infos, invitations, accroche portes, ...
     - Retouches manuels d'instructions

  • Revuz Publicité - Développeur WEB / Web Designer

    2012 - 2012 Réalisations :
     - Mise en place d'un nouveau site internet, plus moderne, plus pratique.
     - Retouche de travaux divers (signalisations, enseignes, coverings, ...)

  • Somfy - Stage au sein du studio graphique de SOMFY, Communication & Marketing

    Cluses 2010 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :