Yohann DOARÉ

PARIS

I am an Entrepreneur and Art Director, I'm currently finishing a Master Double degree in Communication Management and Entrepreneurship.

I co-funded 'MyArtMakers.com' with Bertrand DEBRIE and Adrien SAIX and I recently founded 'Movie Finders' with Chris PASTOR, the first "movie advisor application".
We believe that there is always a film that will match your desires.

I am currently looking for a new job.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Stratégie digitale
Direction artistique
Entrepreneuriat
Art
Adobe Creative Suite 6
Ux design
Crossmedia
Web design
Identité visuelle

Entreprises

  • Movie Finders - CEO founder

    2014 - maintenant What is MovieFinders ?
    MovieFinders is a social platform created to help you discover Movies and TVshows you haven’t seen yet. So on the app you can easily and quickly notify your personal tastes. Then you might as well briefly want to check Movies and TVShow you’ve already seen. Afterwards, MovieFinders will only suggest films and series matching your tastes but you haven’t seen yet. Isn’t that awesome?

  • MyArtMakers.com - Co-fondateur

    Montreuil 2013 - 2015

  • Nestlé - Motion & Graphic Designer Internship / Beverage Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé S.A.

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2013 - 2013 1- Manage internal SBU and Commercial communications including NESCAFÉ breaking new programmes, NESCAFÉ Coffee House, communication templates.

    2- Support SBU Integrated Marketing projets - Youth Platform, Chameleon, e-Merchandising.

    3- Internal inspiration, best pratice sharing and truing related to digital/social/e-commerce.

  • Artofilms - Chef de projet

    2013 - 2013 Réalisation d'une plateforme streaming de location de documentaires en ligne a forte valeur culturel.

  • Le Musée de l'Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris - Chef de projet

    2013 - 2013 Réalisation du site web du musée de l'AP HP pour y présenter les différentes collections d'oeuvres.

  • Hype Party Network - CEO / FOUNDER

    2012 - 2013

  • DD Design - CEO/ FOUNDER/ D.A.

    2012 - 2013

  • Www.i-art.fr - CEO/ FOUNDER

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Le Paraclet

    Quimper maintenant

  • Pôle Universitaire Léonard De Vinci IIM (Courbevoie)

    Courbevoie 2010 - maintenant chef de projet multimédia

