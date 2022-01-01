Yohann DOARÉ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
I am an Entrepreneur and Art Director, I'm currently finishing a Master Double degree in Communication Management and Entrepreneurship.
I co-funded 'MyArtMakers.com' with Bertrand DEBRIE and Adrien SAIX and I recently founded 'Movie Finders' with Chris PASTOR, the first "movie advisor application".
We believe that there is always a film that will match your desires.
I am currently looking for a new job.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Stratégie digitale
Direction artistique
Entrepreneuriat
Art
Adobe Creative Suite 6
Ux design
Crossmedia
Web design
Identité visuelle