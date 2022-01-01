Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann DUMAS
Ajouter
Yohann DUMAS
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Malherbe
- Designer
2013 - maintenant
Freelance
- Designer produit
2012 - maintenant
Psp-Peugeot
- Designer
QUINGEY
2008 - 2010
PPGH-JWT
- Graphiste/designer
2006 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Internationale De Design EID
Toulon
2008 - 2010
LT La Grande Tourrache (Toulon)
Toulon
2005 - 2008
desiger produit
Réseau
Alexandre PÉRI
Amandine LANGUINIER
Anthony ROJAS
Céline DELCOURT
David EDERY
Marie MUSIELAK
Nathalie HARABI
Patrick BELIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z