Yohann GROS

Sogefi SpA
- Operations Manager
Guyancourt
2014 - maintenant
Responsibility in 2015: 7 persons
Coordination from local support: HR, Financial, IT.
Recruit and train the local team according to our European requirement.
Develop skills in a short lead-time to become autonomous in a short term period, at least 1 year.
Provide PPAP on 15 references within 3 months period from a new process generation - Application Automotive, Engine application - 100% on time - Approval from the first presentation.
Reinforce sales actions with a European coordination; chase and develop relationship with our local prospect in order to reach our strategic plan - 1,7 Mio Euro in 2018.
Involved on quotation, including spring design for China and Mexico.
Develop local suppliers in order to limit the amount of investment on Division level.
Sogefi SpA
- Technical Manager
Guyancourt
2011 - 2014
Responsibility: 12 persons.
Technical Manager involved in Maintenance and R&D departments.
Project Manager of our Chinese project.
Chinese Project: To open a new facility for United Springs Division in Wujiang (Suzhou)
- Project formalization: Business plan/P&L, ROI; etc. ;
- Provide figures for reporting: actions, planning, dashboard, etc. ;
- Negotiate long term agreement with our customers. ;
- Select suppliers according to specification, planning and budget 0,6 Mio Euro. ;
- Manage supplier negotiation with the purchasing team: prices, payment conditions, leadtime.
R&D Department: (5 persons)
- Design springs and tooling following the customer requirement - 0,6 to 1,2 Mio Euro of Turnover. ;
- Provide quotation to our sales team, and responsible for the profitability of each new product. ;
- Elaborate and propose technical productivity on equipment or products. ;
- Capex responsibility - 1Mio Euro ;
- Select new supplier to improve our offer, our know-how for coating, raw material, machine ;
- Provide technical support for Audit, Customer Visit, and Claims.
Maintenance & Continuous Improvement: (7 persons)
- Improve our Maintenance Management in using Corim device. ;
- Develop our Skills and improve our machine: Electro-erosion machine, tempering furnace. ;
- Improve security, flexibility, and productivity. ;
- Produce internally made equipment and develop a refurbishing approach. ;
- Manage the new layout organization to improve efficiency - more than 100 machines.
UNITED SPRINGS SAS
- Responsable Technique
2011 - 2014
En charge des Services Techniques du site de Charmes, mon job consiste à manager une équipe d'une dizaine de personnes détachées dans les services Devis, Maintenance, Qualité projet et R&D.
En parallèle, je suis en charge des investissements du site et depuis 2013 j'ai sous ma responsabilité la gestion complète de notre nouvelle implantation en Chine (Business plan, investissement, recrutement, etc.) (1ere nouvelle implantation depuis plus de 25 ans).
Sogefi SpA
Sogefi SpA
- Sales Manager - 1O
Guyancourt
2009 - 2010
Responsibility: 5 persons.
Sales Manager of French Market, and Key account for the main important customer.
- Determinate Sales Strategy according to our Group request (Turnover, Profitability, Market evolution)
- Budget realisation in detail (part by part)
- Sales negotiation with the Key Customers
Yearly negotiation (New Conditions: price, volume, quality agreement).
LTA negotiation, mainly of 3 years period.
- Develop « Niche » Market.
- Research potential partnership to reinforce our sales in East Country and India. ;
- Quotations - more than 1 000 quotations - Awarded ratio: 15%
Sogefi SpA
- Key Account Manager - 6 Mln T/o
Guyancourt
2001 - 2008
TRANE Company
- Technician
2001 - 2001
UNITED SPRINGS SAS
- Approvisionneur
2001 - 2002
Mise en place d'une gestion informatique des matières premières utilisées, passage de commande et suivi des fournisseurs.
Gestion FiFo avec attribution spécifique sur des ordres de fabrication client tout en garantissant les objectifs groupe ( stock minimum ).