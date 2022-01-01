Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Yohann LAUNAY
Yohann LAUNAY
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Valeo
- Technician
Paris
1994 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Ludovic Ménard
Trélazé
1991 - 2014
Bep
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
