Menu

Yohann LEGUENNEC

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Quincaillerie Nantaise - Commercial Sédentaire

    2010 - maintenant

  • Quincaillerie Nantaise - Commercial Sédentaire

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • ACCIPIO CCI Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 2010 - 2012

  • ACCIPIO CCI Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 2010 - 2012

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :