Yohann MALO

Nanterre

Entreprises

  • AXA en France - Product Expert - Financial Controller Consultant

    Nanterre 2016 - maintenant • Supervise and review the day to day activities perform by our Indian Back-Office (trade entries, cash and custody reconciliation, etc.) and support them on unusual activities
    • Manage projects of process and accouting system (SAP) optimization
    • Develop and maintain relationship with Indian office and all counterparties (Asset Manager, Middle office, investment team, etc.)

  • UGI corporation - International Internal Senior Auditor

    2015 - 2015 • Participated in the creation and development of the European internal audit service for Group's subsidiaries
    • Implement Group controls for 3 European Subsidiaries and ensure the relationship with local team, Group Internal Audit (US) and regulators.

  • PwC - Senior financial consultant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2012 - 2015 Helped CFOs in their day-to-day business issues such as treasury risks, control, cash, accounting, reporting and systems

    Worked on an assignment to choose and implement an accurate IT system for a major telecommunication actor:
    o Performed the audit of the existing global management systems and related procedures
    o Assessed and planned the implementation of the best technical solution and updated procedures
    o Worked with external technical team to optimise IT solution to the business requirements
    o Challenged and tested the conformity of the system with the final user

    Worked on a assignment to assess and update the finance procedures for an insurance company and a car retailler:
    o Built and automated financial dashboards for key performance indicators, petty cash and inventory
    o Provided Excel training courses for financial staff
    o Created and modeled accounting procedures user guide according to headquarters guidances

  • PwC - Senior financial auditor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2013 - Performed primary analytics, testing and completion work in the process of auditing several important clients in Asset Management and Insurance companies
    - Coordinated client communication to ensure the flow of information
    - Assisted on coaching and support of the team
    - Participated in the implementation of a new database software for 1,000 employees: planned and gave training courses

  • KPMG - Intern financial auditor

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 - Performed annual audits and testing activities associated
    - Reviewed procedures and user documentation

  • Groupe Crédit du Nord - Intern banking officer and credit analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2009 - Analyzed performance indicators to support granting credit facilities to professional customers
    - Assisted the branch Director for client meetings and supporting documentation

