Yohann MALO

AXA en France
- Product Expert - Financial Controller Consultant
Nanterre 2016 - maintenant• Supervise and review the day to day activities perform by our Indian Back-Office (trade entries, cash and custody reconciliation, etc.) and support them on unusual activities
• Manage projects of process and accouting system (SAP) optimization
• Develop and maintain relationship with Indian office and all counterparties (Asset Manager, Middle office, investment team, etc.)
UGI corporation
- International Internal Senior Auditor
2015 - 2015• Participated in the creation and development of the European internal audit service for Group's subsidiaries
• Implement Group controls for 3 European Subsidiaries and ensure the relationship with local team, Group Internal Audit (US) and regulators.
PwC
- Senior financial consultant
Neuilly-sur-Seine2012 - 2015Helped CFOs in their day-to-day business issues such as treasury risks, control, cash, accounting, reporting and systems
Worked on an assignment to choose and implement an accurate IT system for a major telecommunication actor:
o Performed the audit of the existing global management systems and related procedures
o Assessed and planned the implementation of the best technical solution and updated procedures
o Worked with external technical team to optimise IT solution to the business requirements
o Challenged and tested the conformity of the system with the final user
Worked on a assignment to assess and update the finance procedures for an insurance company and a car retailler:
o Built and automated financial dashboards for key performance indicators, petty cash and inventory
o Provided Excel training courses for financial staff
o Created and modeled accounting procedures user guide according to headquarters guidances
PwC
- Senior financial auditor
Neuilly-sur-Seine2011 - 2013- Performed primary analytics, testing and completion work in the process of auditing several important clients in Asset Management and Insurance companies
- Coordinated client communication to ensure the flow of information
- Assisted on coaching and support of the team
- Participated in the implementation of a new database software for 1,000 employees: planned and gave training courses
KPMG
- Intern financial auditor
Courbevoie2011 - 2011- Performed annual audits and testing activities associated
- Reviewed procedures and user documentation
Groupe Crédit du Nord
- Intern banking officer and credit analyst
Paris2009 - 2009- Analyzed performance indicators to support granting credit facilities to professional customers
- Assisted the branch Director for client meetings and supporting documentation