Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Yohann MARION
Yohann MARION
TORUN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SK Studio Krajobrazów
- Gérant
2011 - maintenant
CREA NATURE
- Concepteur
2006 - 2010
Formations
Ecole D'Ingénieurs De Lullier (Jussy)
Jussy
2003 - 2006
Lycée Agricole Et Horticole
Lyon Ecully Dardilly
2001 - 2003
BTS
Réseau
Benoit MOUTENET
Bertrand LAVIT
Isabelle ESPOSITO
Jean-Baptiste TARIN
Laure PERRET
Médéric MARION
Michael BYSTRON
Philippe TISSERAND
Sébastien COTTY
Sylvain MARTIN
