Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann MARLIER
Ajouter
Yohann MARLIER
Fontainemelon
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Pontarlier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Swatch group
- Galvanoplaste
Fontainemelon
2011 - maintenant
Bourbon Automotive Plastics
- Resposable de chaine chromage sur plastique et zamak
2008 - 2011
Dorx
- Responsable technique
2004 - 2008
demarage d'une nouvelle chaîne d'étamage en continue "grande largeur"
Metal-X
- Opérateur sur chaine
2003 - 2004
Conduite d'une chaîne d'étamage en continue
Formations
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt
Reims
2000 - 2002
Traitement de surface
Réseau
Audrey NASICA
Eric POTEAU
Evariste JACQUET
François CHAMPIER
Guillaume RICHETON
Julien GOBILLARD
Laurent DECONINCK
Pascal CHUDZIK
Yves DEFFAY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z