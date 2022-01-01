Menu

Yohann MARLIER

Fontainemelon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pontarlier

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Swatch group - Galvanoplaste

    Fontainemelon 2011 - maintenant

  • Bourbon Automotive Plastics - Resposable de chaine chromage sur plastique et zamak

    2008 - 2011

  • Dorx - Responsable technique

    2004 - 2008 demarage d'une nouvelle chaîne d'étamage en continue "grande largeur"

  • Metal-X - Opérateur sur chaine

    2003 - 2004 Conduite d'une chaîne d'étamage en continue

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :