Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann PERRIN
Ajouter
Yohann PERRIN
Boulogne Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DMM
- Responsable technique
Boulogne Billancourt
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Arbez Carme
Bellignat
1996 - 1998
BTS ERO
Réseau
David GRILLET
Fabrice DEL PAPA
Frédéric GIRARD
Giani CATTIN
Grégory BARILLOT
Olivier SEIGNEMARTIN
Tommy BUET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z