Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann PLACAIS
Ajouter
Yohann PLACAIS
ANGERS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Angers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IP Flex
- Technicien itinérant
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Professionnel
Angers
2003 - 2007
Réseau
Jérémy TOUEILLE
Mr. Jardinage Developpement (Domérat)
Stephane ROUILLER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z